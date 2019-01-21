The teleconference meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The university issued a release on Monday indicating that USC's Board of Trustees would be holding a teleconference call on Tuesday morning to address an "athletics employment contract." According to multiple sources, that approval will be for a contract for Scott, who will replace defensive tackles coach Lance Thompson.

GamecockCentral.com previously reported on Frida y that Scott Jr., who played high school football at Greer, was set to be hired to Will Muschamp's staff as an assistant coach.

The 43-year-old Scott spent the last two seasons at Arkansas as the lone defensive staff holdover from Bret Beliema's staff that Chad Morris chose to hold onto.

Scott spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the New York Jets, beginning as a defensive quality control coach in 2015 before being promoted to defensive line assistant coach.

Scott coached three eventually NFL d-linemen at Texas Tech including All-Big 12 Kerry Huder and Branden Jackson.

Prior to joining Texas Tech, Scott spent three seasons as the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator at Georgia Southern, which advanced to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs all three years. At Georgia Southern he mentored two All-Americans, including Brent Russell, who was an All-American all three years under Scott and finished as the program’s all-time sack leader.

Prior to his stay at Georgia Southern, Scott spent one season coaching outside linebackers at Missouri State and three seasons at Western Carolina coaching defensive ends and outside linebackers.

A four-year letterman, Scott graduated from Western Carolina in 2000 before returning to coach at his alma mater in 2006.

Scott played three years of professional football. While playing for the Greensboro Prowlers of the Arena Football League, he also served as the defensive line coach at West Davidson High School in 2001. He then went to Louisiana-Lafayette as a graduate assistant for two years, serving as a defensive line graduate assistant. Scott completed his master’s degree in education at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2006.

