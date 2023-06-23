South Carolina football has successfully secured a commitment from 2024 running back prospect Matthew Fuller, adding depth to a position of need for the Gamecocks' 2024 recruiting class who will still look to add 1-2 RBs in addition to Fuller. Standing at 5'10" and weighing 196 pounds, the Jesup, Georgia native who plays for the brother of Gamecock great Connor Shaw, Jaybo Shaw, at Wayne County looks to bring a solid physical presence to the backfield.

Matthew Fuller is a 5.5-rated prospect according to Rivals.com, and though he might not have the flashiest offer list, his potential on the gridiron is evident. Fuller had received 21 total offers, but it was the Gamecocks who eventually won the battle for his commitment, with South Carolina, Minnesota, and Iowa State being his biggest Power-5 scholarship opportunities.

Despite being a lower-profile recruit, Fuller has been on South Carolina's radar for some time. The Gamecocks' coaching staff recognized his talent early on, with the team's recruitment spearheaded by primary recruiter Montario Hardesty. The Gamecocks needed to secure a strong running back for the 2024 recruiting class and Fuller is a solid start on that goal. After offering Fuller in May, it didn't take long for the mutual interest to crescendo, with an official visit this past weekend sealing the deal.

With Fuller's commitment, South Carolina's 2024 recruiting class continues to take shape. As of now, the Gamecocks have twelve committed players for the 2024 class, including Fuller. The class currently ranks 27th nationally and 8th in the SEC, showing the progress being made under the guidance of Head Coach Shane Beamer and Director of Player Personnel Taylor Edwards​​.

While the path that led Fuller to South Carolina is clear, his journey as a Gamecock is just beginning. His role in the team will be further defined as he integrates with the squad and showcases his talent on the field. We're only halfway through a very busy June in recruiting, so we expect there's plenty more good news to come for the Gamecocks as the summer rolls along.

Want to stay caught up with all the latest inside info on South Carolina? Join us on the Insider's Forum for premium articles and discussion.