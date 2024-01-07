It never hurts to add two guys from esteemed programs like Oklahoma and Alabama, but that's exactly what Shane Beamer and South Carolina did on Sunday with the additions of Oklahoma OL AJ Parks, and now Alabama DL Transfer Monkell Goodwine, who announced his decision this evening following the 7th #WelcomeHome from Beamer this week.

We all know that Bama generally has veteran depth along to DL, so it's not that shocking that Goodwine hasn't yet made a huge impact on the CFB stage. Across 3 seasons (including a redshirt year) he's played 5 games for the Crimson Tide, including action against SEC teams Auburn and Mississippi State.

Coming out of high school, Rivals had him as an impressive 6.0 4-star DE, and the number one player out of Maryland in the 2020 cycle. In fact, he was ranked as the #6 DE in the entire class.

It seems Bama was bulking him up to play on the interior, where he's gone from 264 when he arrive, to 290 lbs now, and it's likely that's where he'll make an impact at South Carolina, though he could play a pass rush role still, similar to how Tonka Hemingway and Elijah Davis did this past season.

According to Rivals' national analyst Adam Friedman, Goodwine was also looking at Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Texas A&M, so needless to say this was a nice win for South Carolina in the portal, with the potential upside of being one of the biggest of the cycle for the Gamecocks.

Goodwine has a combination of speed and power that you cannot teach, and now DL Coach Travian Robertson will take on the task of honing those to the level that Goodwine can work into the rotation along the front.