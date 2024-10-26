South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Set For ABC

in other news
2026 Clinton, SC OT Tre Aiken talks Lonnie Teasley, South Carolina
Tre Aiken is a 6-foot-3, 286-pound Class of 2026 offensive tackle of Clinton High School in Clinton, SC. He was offered
3 Things Still On The Table After The BYE Week
South Carolina sits at 4-3 after 7 games this season, and will have 5 games remaining after this week's BYE, with 4 of
South Carolina Fall Baseball Stats And Notes: October 22-23
Fall baseball notes from the final two scrimmages before the Air Force exhibition.
Behind the box score: Oklahoma
Updating the sack charts after a record-setting day in Norman.
Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 7 and MLB Playoffs
Tracking your favorite professional Gamecocks across the MLB and NFL
in other news
2026 Clinton, SC OT Tre Aiken talks Lonnie Teasley, South Carolina
Tre Aiken is a 6-foot-3, 286-pound Class of 2026 offensive tackle of Clinton High School in Clinton, SC. He was offered
3 Things Still On The Table After The BYE Week
South Carolina sits at 4-3 after 7 games this season, and will have 5 games remaining after this week's BYE, with 4 of
South Carolina Fall Baseball Stats And Notes: October 22-23
Fall baseball notes from the final two scrimmages before the Air Force exhibition.
Another week, another primetime opportunity for South Carolina football.
The Gamecocks already knew they would have a night game against Texas A&M in week 10, but late Saturday night the SEC confirmed it will be a network television game.
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick-off on ABC next week, the fourth time this season Shane Beamer's team will play on ABC out of the first eight games of the campaign.
Texas A&M will enter the game with a 7-1 overall record and a perfect 5-0 mark in SEC play after beating LSU 38-23 in College Station. The Aggies turned around a 17-7 halftime deficit and scored 31 ponts on their final five drives after putting back-up quarterback Marcel Reed in the game.
This will be the second consecutive Texas A&M trip t South Carolina in primetime. The Gamecocks beat the Aggies for the first time in program history last time, a 30-24 victory in 2022. Texas A&M won last season's game 30-17 in College Station.
************************************************************************
Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina football.
- WR
- WR
- WDE
- S
- SDE
- OLB
- WR
- ATH
- WR
- PRO