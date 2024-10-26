South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Set For ABC

Another week, another primetime opportunity for South Carolina football.

The Gamecocks already knew they would have a night game against Texas A&M in week 10, but late Saturday night the SEC confirmed it will be a network television game.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kick-off on ABC next week, the fourth time this season Shane Beamer's team will play on ABC out of the first eight games of the campaign.

Texas A&M will enter the game with a 7-1 overall record and a perfect 5-0 mark in SEC play after beating LSU 38-23 in College Station. The Aggies turned around a 17-7 halftime deficit and scored 31 ponts on their final five drives after putting back-up quarterback Marcel Reed in the game.

This will be the second consecutive Texas A&M trip t South Carolina in primetime. The Gamecocks beat the Aggies for the first time in program history last time, a 30-24 victory in 2022. Texas A&M won last season's game 30-17 in College Station.

