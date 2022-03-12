Spring Practice Previews #4: Reloaded Running Backs

Spring Football practice is set to kick off in just 3 days, and we're still breaking down what we're most excited to see throughout the next month. Today we take a look at a position group that has been a strength of the Gamecocks over the last several years, but with some new faces, now that Kevin Harris and last year's breakout star, Zaquandre White have both declared for the NFL draft. There's a nice balance of veteran presence and young talent in the RB room, and it will be interesting to see how each player fills their respective role and how the depth chart seems to shake out by the end of spring.

Fresh Faces

South Carolina received two transfers in the RB room this offseason in Grad-Transfer Christian Beal-Smith and Redshirt-Freshman Lovasea Carroll. We've talked in-depth about the transfers on a couple of occasions, and it's clear that both of these athletes should have an impact on the 2022 depth chart. Beal-Smith has already been praised several times as a standout in winter workouts, and he brings much-needed experience to a running back room that is otherwise lacking it. I'm told he has set the tone as a leader of this room and it's likely that he will get a chance to be the leading rusher for the Gamecocks. He doesn't have elite speed, but he has solid size and vision and will keep the chains moving by running north to south and fighting for an extra yard.

Carroll on the other hand has track-star speed. He could legitimately be the fastest player on the Gamecocks roster from day one. There are several reports that he ran the 40 in the neighborhood of 4.38 during his days at IMG Academy. During his media availability last week, he mentioned that the Gamecocks plan to use him and JuJu McDowell as speed backs, and the two could even line up outside at receiver at times. Carroll is a guy that South Carolina needs to find a way to get the ball in his hands in space and let him outrun defenders. It's unclear how quickly he will adjust to the position after being moved to cornerback when he was at Georgia, but we'll see how he's coming along in these crucial spring practices.



Though he was on the roster in 2021, Redshirt Sophomore Rashad Amos is a name many Gamecocks may not be familiar with. He only played in mop-up duty during the Kentucky and Georgia games in 2020, but he will get some looks this spring, and he's a bit of a bruiser that could be used in short-yardage situations.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IHN0aWZmIGFybSDwn5GAPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9XYWtlRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdha2VGQjwv YT4mIzM5O3MgQ2hyaXN0aWFuIEJlYWwtU21pdGgg8J+SqiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vTXRBZXp5Ym9sdSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL010QWV6 eWJvbHU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBhY2NuZXR3b3Jr KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FjY25ldHdvcmsvc3Rh dHVzLzExNjc2MzY4MTY0ODY0MjQ1NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXVndXN0IDMxLCAyMDE5PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Returning To Form

The biggest question mark in the RB room centers around Redshirt Sophomore MarShawn Lloyd. Lloyd was one of the highest-profile recruits of the Muschamp era, ranked as 5-star and #6 at his position in the 2020 class by Rivals. Early reviews were lavish. Adam Gorney even once compared him to Wisconsin great and Indianapolis Colt star Jonathan Taylor. Unfortunately, Lloyd suffered an ACL tear in a non-contact situation at the beginning of his first fall camp and though he came back quicker than expected, he did not have a huge impact in 2021, running for just 228 yards and 1 TD at a measly 3.6 YPC. Generally, it takes 8-10 months to come back from an ACL tear physically, but the mental aspect is often much longer before athletes fully trust the leg again.



The Gamecocks hope that Lloyd built some confidence in an injury-free 2021, and can come back in full force and reach his sky-high potential this year. The first test will be whether or not he can wrench the starting role from veteran transfer Beal-Smith, but even if Beal-Smith is technically the starter, we expect Lloyd to get more carries this year. There's no questioning Lloyd's work ethic, and time will soon tell if his performance on the field can match it.

JuJu's World

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZXQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KVUpVVVVVISEhISEhITxicj48YnI+U291dGggQ2Fyb2xpbmEgMTAg LSBGbG9yaWRhIDcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzY1MGdybnBORW0i PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82NTBncm5wTkVtPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdh bWVjb2NrIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR2FtZWNvY2tGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HYW1lY29ja0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNDU3MTM4OTE2OTMx MjM5OTM3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDcsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==