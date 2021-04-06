@GamecockCentral

Spring Practice Central
The South Carolina football team returned to the practice fields Monday after a brief pause in the on-field action and the Gamecocks have a busy week ahead with several media availabilities where coaches and players will provide updates.
Gamecock Central will keep this story updated with each week's schedule and all of the content in one place.
Monday, April 5
Practice #4; Open to media for stretch and next four periods (9:25 am)
Adkins and Lindsey Zoom Press Conference (Noon)
- Wes' Thoughts: Gamecocks return to practice
- April 5 practice notes: focus on defense
- Jimmy Lindsey gives update on Rick Sandidge
- Young interior lineman impressing early this spring
- Photos: Spring Football Practice 4, Gallery 1
- Photos: Spring Football Practice 4, Gallery 2
- GC LIVE: Football back at practice + Baseball wins again
- MONDAY NOTES: Adkins, Lindsey talk OL, DL
- Lindsey: Hemingway has 'the chance to be a really good player'
- VIDEO: Adkins, Lindsey update OL, DL
- LIVE UPDATES: Monday morning's practice
Tuesday, April 6
Defensive players Zoom Press Conference (11:30 am)
Wednesday, April 7
Practice #5
Stepp and Gray Zoom Press Conference (Noon)
Thursday, April 8
Offensive players Zoom Press Conference (11:30 am)
Friday, April 9
Practice #6; Open to media for stretch and next three periods (9:25 am)
Saturday, April 10
Practice #7 - Scrimmage #1
Beamer Zoom Press Conference (Noon)
Sunday, April 11
Off Day; No media availability