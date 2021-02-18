With just over a month to go until the first practice, GamecockCentral is breaking down the roster on each side of the ball to show what the team is working with.

South Carolina released its spring football roster recently as well, giving the coaching staff its first official crop of players to work with over the 15-practice schedule starting March 20.

With Carlins Platel's commitment Wednesday, the Gamecocks officially have their 2021 class set, and the focus can turn completely to preparing for spring football.

Quarterbacks (3)

Players on the spring roster: Jason Brown, Luke Doty, Colten Gauthier

Players left to enroll this summer: None

Highest-rated returner via PFF: Luke Doty (49.9 overall)

The skinny: This is a full-fledged battle as spring practice looms and will likely continue into fall camp. It's a group of talented but unproven commodities at this level with Doty, who started two games last season, Brown, who put up big numbers at FCS St. Francis but hasn't at the SEC level. This is arguably the biggest position battle before the start of the 2021 season.

Running backs (4)

Players on the spring roster: Rashad Amos, Kevin Harris, MarShawn Lloyd, ZaQuandre White

Players left to enroll this summer: Caleb "JuJu" McDowell

Highest-rated returner via PFF: Kevin Harris (83.3 overall)

The skinny: Running back is by far the best and deepest position on the roster offensively for the Gamecocks, returning All-SEC back Kevin Harris and five-star recruit MarShawn Lloyd, who is coming off an ACL injury. Amos has also shown flashes late in the season and the staff is high on McDowell's potential as well.

Wide receivers (13)

Players on the spring roster: Jalen Brooks, Ahmarean Brown, Ger-Cari Caldwell, Randrecous Davis, EJ Jenkins, Dakereon Joyner, Xavier Legette, Rico Powers, Sam Reynolds, OrTre Smith, Chad Terrell, Josh Vann, Mike Wyman

Players left to enroll this summer: O'Mega Blake

Highest-rated returner via PFF: Xavier Legette (59.9 overall)

The skinny: This is a position the Gamecocks desperately need someone to step up at, and spring will be a big evaluation period to see what Marcus Satterfield and Justin Stepp are working with. They have some options on the roster and from the transfer portal in Jenkins and Brown. Legette is also coming off injury after missing the majority of last season.

Tight ends (5)

Players on the spring roster: Jaheim Bell, Trae Kenion, Keveon Mullins, Nick Muse, Eric Shaw

Players left to enroll this summer: None

Highest-rated returner via PFF: Nick Muse (76.2 overall)

The skinny: Another somewhat deep position for the Gamecocks, and getting Nick Muse back is a big boost for this offense in Beamer's first season. Jaheim Bell is another prospect with high upside along with Eric Shaw, with injuries limiting their snap counts last season. Keveon Mullins also had a productive year before an ankle injury took him out of commission for the final five games.

Offensive line (16)

Players on the spring roster: Jordan Davis, Eric Douglas, Mark Fox, Jovaughn Gwyn, Trai Jones, Vershon Lee, Hank Manos, Jakai Moore, Vincent Murphy, Jaylen Nichols, Jordan Rhodes, Will Rogers, Jazston Turnetine, Tyshawn Wannamaker, Dylan Wonnum,

Players left to enroll this summer: JonDarius Morgan

Highest-rated returner via PFF: Jovaughn Gwyn (66.4 overall)

The skinny: Replacing Sadarius Hutcherson is not a small task, but South Carolina is returning six linemen who started at least one game last season including starting center Eric Douglas and guard Jovaughn Gwyn, who started every game in 2020. Finding that replacement at left guard is a top priority up front, but there is talent to work with.