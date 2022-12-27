This calendar week of bowl games, (24), is too big for one week so we are breaking it in two. Alan Cole still maintains a slight lead but with 25 games remaining, anything can happen. Only two more SEC team will take the field before Friday but there are some other local teams or future Gamecocks opponents playing in the next 72 hours.

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern -3.5 vs. Buffalo (Montgomery) 12:00 on ESPN

Georgia Southern (Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

SERVOPRo First Responders Bowl: Memphis -7 v. Utah State (Dallas) 3:15 on ESPN

Memphis Football (USATSI)

TickertSmarter Birmingham Bowl: ECU -7 v. Coastal Carolina 6:45 on ESPN

Grayson McCall (USA TODAY)

Grayson McCall's Coastal swan song. Former Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell is headed to Liberty after the Flames passed the collection plate around several times. McCall, Coastal's winningest quarterback, has already announced his entry to the transfer portal but he is sticking around for one final game with his Chanticleer teammates. McCall's status in the transfer portal is one to keep an eye on. Our sources have told us that should Spencer Rattler declare for the draft, the Gamecocks would be interested in McCall. Former Gamecocks graduate assistant Chad Staggs will serve as Coastal's interim head coach for this game.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin -4 v. Oklahoma State (Phoenix) 10:15 on ESPN

Mike Gundy (AP)

Military Bowl: Duke -3.5 v. UCF (Annapolis) Wednesday 2:00 on ESPN

Annapolis (Jason Stamm, BearcatReport.com)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Arkansas -2.5 v. Kansas (Memphis) 5:30 on ESPN

Sam Pittman (Nelson Chenault - USA Today)

Let's start by again taking a moment to acknowledge that Missouri spinelessly lobbied to avoid playing in this game against Kansas. Now that that is out of the way, K.J. Jefferson is playing in this game, but Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson, Trey Knox, Ricky Stromberg, Drew Sanders, and Bumper Pool are not. Arkansas is also down two coaches with DC Barry Odom heading to UNLV and Dowell Loggains headed to Columbia. Kansas has had less attrition, but the Jayhawks don't have the depth that the Razorbacks do. This should be interesting game that is going to come down which team is more motivated. Arkansas has had a disappointing season and Kansas is in their first bowl since 2008, but the Jayhawks lost six out their last seven games after a 5-0 start.

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: Oregon -14 v. UNC 8:00 (San Diego) on FOX

Dan Lanning (James Snook/USA TODAY Images)

While setting the precedent of buying the top freshman quarterback in the country is not healthy for the game in general, it would have significantly improved the Gamecocks chances in the 2023 season opener in Charlotte against the Drake May-less Tar Heels. (We think South Carolina will be favored as long as Spencer Rattler is under center). Drake Maye is the difference in this Tar Heel team being 5-7 to the 9-4 that they are currently. UNC has seen 11 players enter the portal including their top DB Tony Grimes. Maye will also miss his favorite target Josh Downs, who has declared for the draft and will not play in this game. Downs had 94 catches and 11 touchdowns for the Heels this season. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who enjoyed the best season of his seemingly 10-year college career, is playing in the bowl and will be back next season. The Ducks will also be down a couple of key defenders as both LB Noah Sewell and CB Christian Gonzalez have opted out to prepare for careers in the NFL.

TaxAct Texas Bowl: Ole Miss -3.5 v. Texas Tech (Houston) 9:00 on ESPN

Joey Freshwater (Butch Dill/USA Today Sports)

Lane Kiffin appears to be ahead of the curve in taking the approach of recruiting a select high school players and loading up in the transfer portal. The Rebel's 2023 class consists of just 12 high school players, although the averaging Rivals star ranking of those commits is 3.58. Ole Miss is poised to take another 10-12 players out of the portal this cycle. This approach is not likely to build brand loyalty amongst his team, (as evidenced by the 12 Rebels that have entered the portal since the end of the year), but it should keep Ole Miss viable in the SEC West. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is down their best defensive player in linebacker Tyree Wilson. Wilson suffered an on November 12 against Kansas but was unlikely to play in the bowl anyways as he is a projected first round pick. The Red Raiders starting quarterback Donovan Smith has already entered the portal.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota -10 v. Syracuse (NYC) Thursday 2:00 on ESPN.

Yankee Stadium (Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

Cheez-It Bowl: FSU -9.5 v. Oklahoma (Orlando) 5:30 on ESPN

One of the last time Brent Venables smiled. (Associated Press)

Valero Alamo Bowl: Texas -3 v. Washington (San Antonio) 9:00 on ESPN

Washington Football (Ross D. Franklin)