Staff Picks and Viewing Guide for Bowl Week 2.5
This calendar week of bowl games, (24), is too big for one week so we are breaking it in two. Alan Cole still maintains a slight lead but with 25 games remaining, anything can happen. Only two more SEC team will take the field before Friday but there are some other local teams or future Gamecocks opponents playing in the next 72 hours.
Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern -3.5 vs. Buffalo (Montgomery) 12:00 on ESPN
SERVOPRo First Responders Bowl: Memphis -7 v. Utah State (Dallas) 3:15 on ESPN
TickertSmarter Birmingham Bowl: ECU -7 v. Coastal Carolina 6:45 on ESPN
Grayson McCall's Coastal swan song. Former Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell is headed to Liberty after the Flames passed the collection plate around several times. McCall, Coastal's winningest quarterback, has already announced his entry to the transfer portal but he is sticking around for one final game with his Chanticleer teammates.
McCall's status in the transfer portal is one to keep an eye on. Our sources have told us that should Spencer Rattler declare for the draft, the Gamecocks would be interested in McCall. Former Gamecocks graduate assistant Chad Staggs will serve as Coastal's interim head coach for this game.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin -4 v. Oklahoma State (Phoenix) 10:15 on ESPN
Military Bowl: Duke -3.5 v. UCF (Annapolis) Wednesday 2:00 on ESPN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Arkansas -2.5 v. Kansas (Memphis) 5:30 on ESPN
Let's start by again taking a moment to acknowledge that Missouri spinelessly lobbied to avoid playing in this game against Kansas. Now that that is out of the way, K.J. Jefferson is playing in this game, but Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson, Trey Knox, Ricky Stromberg, Drew Sanders, and Bumper Pool are not. Arkansas is also down two coaches with DC Barry Odom heading to UNLV and Dowell Loggains headed to Columbia.
Kansas has had less attrition, but the Jayhawks don't have the depth that the Razorbacks do. This should be interesting game that is going to come down which team is more motivated. Arkansas has had a disappointing season and Kansas is in their first bowl since 2008, but the Jayhawks lost six out their last seven games after a 5-0 start.
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: Oregon -14 v. UNC 8:00 (San Diego) on FOX
While setting the precedent of buying the top freshman quarterback in the country is not healthy for the game in general, it would have significantly improved the Gamecocks chances in the 2023 season opener in Charlotte against the Drake May-less Tar Heels. (We think South Carolina will be favored as long as Spencer Rattler is under center). Drake Maye is the difference in this Tar Heel team being 5-7 to the 9-4 that they are currently. UNC has seen 11 players enter the portal including their top DB Tony Grimes. Maye will also miss his favorite target Josh Downs, who has declared for the draft and will not play in this game. Downs had 94 catches and 11 touchdowns for the Heels this season.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who enjoyed the best season of his seemingly 10-year college career, is playing in the bowl and will be back next season. The Ducks will also be down a couple of key defenders as both LB Noah Sewell and CB Christian Gonzalez have opted out to prepare for careers in the NFL.
TaxAct Texas Bowl: Ole Miss -3.5 v. Texas Tech (Houston) 9:00 on ESPN
Lane Kiffin appears to be ahead of the curve in taking the approach of recruiting a select high school players and loading up in the transfer portal. The Rebel's 2023 class consists of just 12 high school players, although the averaging Rivals star ranking of those commits is 3.58. Ole Miss is poised to take another 10-12 players out of the portal this cycle. This approach is not likely to build brand loyalty amongst his team, (as evidenced by the 12 Rebels that have entered the portal since the end of the year), but it should keep Ole Miss viable in the SEC West.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech is down their best defensive player in linebacker Tyree Wilson. Wilson suffered an on November 12 against Kansas but was unlikely to play in the bowl anyways as he is a projected first round pick. The Red Raiders starting quarterback Donovan Smith has already entered the portal.
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota -10 v. Syracuse (NYC) Thursday 2:00 on ESPN.
Cheez-It Bowl: FSU -9.5 v. Oklahoma (Orlando) 5:30 on ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl: Texas -3 v. Washington (San Antonio) 9:00 on ESPN
|Game
|Caleb Alexander
|Alan Cole
|Perry McCarty
|Stephen Anderson
|
Miami OH vs. UAB
|
UAB 5
|
UAB 32
|
UAB 1
|
UAB 35
|
UTSA vs. Troy
|
UTSA 8
|
UTSA 5
|
UTSA 2
|
Troy 8
|
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
|
Louisville 3
|
Lville 2
|
Lville 3
|
Lville 9
|
Florida vs. Oreg St
|
OSU 43
|
Oreg St 43
|
Oreg St 4
|
Oreg St 37
|
Wash St vs. Fresno St
|
WSU 22
|
Fresno 19
|
WSU 5
|
WSU 20
|
Rice vs. USM
|
USM 10
|
USM 42
|
USM 6
|
USM 19
|
SMU vs. BYU
|
SMU 18
|
SMU 10
|
SMU 7
|
BYU 18
|
UNT vs. Boise St
|
Boise 30
|
Boise 34
|
Boise 8
|
Boise 34
|
Marshall v. UCONN
|
Marshall 35
|
Marshall 33
|
UCONN 9
|
Marshall 17
|
Jackson St v. NC Central
|
NC Central 4
|
NC Central 1
|
JSU 10
|
JSU 38
|
Liberty vs. Toledo
|
Toledo 31
|
Toledo 26
|
Toledo 11
|
Toledo 28
|
EMU v. San Jose St
|
EMU 27
|
EMU 20
|
EMU 12
|
SJ St 6
|
WKU vs. USA
|
USA 7
|
South Alabama 36
|
USA 13
|
WKU 7
|
Baylor v. AFA
|
Baylor 2
|
Baylor 27
|
Baylor 14
|
AFA 1
|
Louisiana v. Houston
|
Houston 41
|
Louisiana 3
|
Houston 15
|
Hou 29
|
Wake vs. Mizzou
|
Mizzou 6
|
Wake 35
|
Mizzou 16
|
Miz 21
|
Mid Tenn St vs. SD St
|
MTSU 11
|
MTSU 4
|
SD St 17
|
SD St 16
|
NM St vs. BG
|
NM St 17
|
Bowling Green 11
|
NM St 18
|
NM St 30
|
GA Southern v. Buffalo
|
GASO 12
|
GASO 13
|
Ga Southern 19
|
GA So 11
|
Memphis vs. Utah St
|
Memphis 42
|
Memphis 28
|
Memphis 20
|
Memphis 27
|
Coastal vs. ECU
|
Coastal 39
|
ECU 25
|
ECU 21
|
Coastal 2
|
Wisc vs. OK St
|
Ok State 9
|
OK St 15
|
Ok St 27
|
Ok St 15
|
UCF v. Duke
|
UCF 1
|
Duke 17
|
UCF 26
|
UCF 6
|
KU vs. Ark
|
Ark 21
|
Ark 22
|
Ark 32
|
Ark 22
|
Oreg v. UNC
|
Oregon 19
|
Oreg 41
|
Oreg 28
|
Oreg 39
|
TTU vs. Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss 38
|
TTU 7
|
Ole Miss 33
|
Ole Miss 12
|
Cuse vs. Minn
|
Minn 34
|
Minn 29
|
Minn 25
|
Minn 36
|
OU vs. FSU
|
FSU 40
|
FSU 40
|
FSU 34
|
FSU 40
|
Texas v. Wash
|
Texas 13
|
Texas 8
|
Texas 23
|
Wash 3
|
ND vs. SC
|
SC 14
|
SC 14
|
SC 43
|
SC 26
|
MD vs. NCST
|
NC ST 15
|
MD 9
|
NC St 22
|
MD 14
|
Pitt vs. UCLA
|
UCLA 16
|
UCLA 30
|
UCLA 29
|
UCLA 31
|
Ohio vs. Wyoming
|
Wyoming 20
|
Ohio 37
|
Wyoming 30
|
Wyoming 4
|
Tenn vs. Clemson
|
Tenn 23
|
Clem 24
|
Clemson 31
|
Tenn 13
|
Bama vs. KSU
|
Bama 24
|
Bama 23
|
Bama 41
|
Bama 25
|
Iowa vs. UK
|
UK 25
|
Iowa 16
|
UK 35
|
UK 24
|
TCU vs. Mich
|
Mich 26
|
Mich 38
|
Mich 40
|
Mich 43
|
Ohio St vs. UGA
|
UGA 28
|
UGA 39
|
UGA 42
|
UGA 42
|
Miss St vs. Illinois
|
Miss. St. 29
|
Miss St 6
|
Illinois 39
|
Miss St 32
|
Tulane v. So Cal
|
So Cal 32
|
So Cal 21
|
So Cal 38
|
So Cal 23
|
LSU v. Purdue
|
LSU 33
|
LSU 31
|
LSU 36
|
LSU 41
|
Penn St v. Utah
|
Utah 36
|
Utah 18
|
PSU 24
|
Utah 33
|
Title Game
|
UGA 37
|
UGA 12
|
UGA 37
|
UGA 10
|
Total PTS
|
257
|
291
|
66
|
272