Staff Picks and Viewing Guide for Bowl Week 2.5

Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl
Stephen Anderson • GamecockScoop
This calendar week of bowl games, (24), is too big for one week so we are breaking it in two. Alan Cole still maintains a slight lead but with 25 games remaining, anything can happen. Only two more SEC team will take the field before Friday but there are some other local teams or future Gamecocks opponents playing in the next 72 hours.

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern -3.5 vs. Buffalo (Montgomery) 12:00 on ESPN

Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern (Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

SERVOPRo First Responders Bowl: Memphis -7 v. Utah State (Dallas) 3:15 on ESPN

Memphis Football
Memphis Football (USATSI)

TickertSmarter Birmingham Bowl: ECU -7 v. Coastal Carolina 6:45 on ESPN

Grayson McCall
Grayson McCall (USA TODAY)

Grayson McCall's Coastal swan song. Former Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell is headed to Liberty after the Flames passed the collection plate around several times. McCall, Coastal's winningest quarterback, has already announced his entry to the transfer portal but he is sticking around for one final game with his Chanticleer teammates.

McCall's status in the transfer portal is one to keep an eye on. Our sources have told us that should Spencer Rattler declare for the draft, the Gamecocks would be interested in McCall. Former Gamecocks graduate assistant Chad Staggs will serve as Coastal's interim head coach for this game.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin -4 v. Oklahoma State (Phoenix) 10:15 on ESPN

Mike Gundy
Mike Gundy (AP)

Military Bowl: Duke -3.5 v. UCF (Annapolis) Wednesday 2:00 on ESPN

Annapolis
Annapolis (Jason Stamm, BearcatReport.com)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Arkansas -2.5 v. Kansas (Memphis) 5:30 on ESPN

Sam Pittman
Sam Pittman (Nelson Chenault - USA Today)

Let's start by again taking a moment to acknowledge that Missouri spinelessly lobbied to avoid playing in this game against Kansas. Now that that is out of the way, K.J. Jefferson is playing in this game, but Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson, Trey Knox, Ricky Stromberg, Drew Sanders, and Bumper Pool are not. Arkansas is also down two coaches with DC Barry Odom heading to UNLV and Dowell Loggains headed to Columbia.

Kansas has had less attrition, but the Jayhawks don't have the depth that the Razorbacks do. This should be interesting game that is going to come down which team is more motivated. Arkansas has had a disappointing season and Kansas is in their first bowl since 2008, but the Jayhawks lost six out their last seven games after a 5-0 start.

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: Oregon -14 v. UNC 8:00 (San Diego) on FOX

Dan Lanning
Dan Lanning (James Snook/USA TODAY Images)

While setting the precedent of buying the top freshman quarterback in the country is not healthy for the game in general, it would have significantly improved the Gamecocks chances in the 2023 season opener in Charlotte against the Drake May-less Tar Heels. (We think South Carolina will be favored as long as Spencer Rattler is under center). Drake Maye is the difference in this Tar Heel team being 5-7 to the 9-4 that they are currently. UNC has seen 11 players enter the portal including their top DB Tony Grimes. Maye will also miss his favorite target Josh Downs, who has declared for the draft and will not play in this game. Downs had 94 catches and 11 touchdowns for the Heels this season.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who enjoyed the best season of his seemingly 10-year college career, is playing in the bowl and will be back next season. The Ducks will also be down a couple of key defenders as both LB Noah Sewell and CB Christian Gonzalez have opted out to prepare for careers in the NFL.

TaxAct Texas Bowl: Ole Miss -3.5 v. Texas Tech (Houston) 9:00 on ESPN

Joey Freshwater
Joey Freshwater (Butch Dill/USA Today Sports)

Lane Kiffin appears to be ahead of the curve in taking the approach of recruiting a select high school players and loading up in the transfer portal. The Rebel's 2023 class consists of just 12 high school players, although the averaging Rivals star ranking of those commits is 3.58. Ole Miss is poised to take another 10-12 players out of the portal this cycle. This approach is not likely to build brand loyalty amongst his team, (as evidenced by the 12 Rebels that have entered the portal since the end of the year), but it should keep Ole Miss viable in the SEC West.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech is down their best defensive player in linebacker Tyree Wilson. Wilson suffered an on November 12 against Kansas but was unlikely to play in the bowl anyways as he is a projected first round pick. The Red Raiders starting quarterback Donovan Smith has already entered the portal.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota -10 v. Syracuse (NYC) Thursday 2:00 on ESPN. 

Yankee Stadium
Yankee Stadium (Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

Cheez-It Bowl: FSU -9.5 v. Oklahoma (Orlando) 5:30 on ESPN

One of the last time Brent Venables smiled.
One of the last time Brent Venables smiled. (Associated Press)

Valero Alamo Bowl: Texas -3 v. Washington (San Antonio) 9:00 on ESPN

Washington Football
Washington Football (Ross D. Franklin)
 Staff Bowl Picks w/ Confidence
Game Caleb Alexander Alan Cole Perry McCarty Stephen Anderson

Miami OH vs. UAB

UAB 5

UAB 32

UAB 1

UAB 35

UTSA vs. Troy

UTSA 8

UTSA 5

UTSA 2

Troy 8

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

Louisville 3

Lville 2

Lville 3

Lville 9

Florida vs. Oreg St

OSU 43

Oreg St 43

Oreg St 4

Oreg St 37

Wash St vs. Fresno St

WSU 22

Fresno 19

WSU 5

WSU 20

Rice vs. USM

USM 10

USM 42

USM 6

USM 19

SMU vs. BYU

SMU 18

SMU 10

SMU 7

BYU 18

UNT vs. Boise St

Boise 30

Boise 34

Boise 8

Boise 34

Marshall v. UCONN

Marshall 35

Marshall 33

UCONN 9

Marshall 17

Jackson St v. NC Central

NC Central 4

NC Central 1

JSU 10

JSU 38

Liberty vs. Toledo

Toledo 31

Toledo 26

Toledo 11

Toledo 28

EMU v. San Jose St

EMU 27

EMU 20

EMU 12

SJ St 6

WKU vs. USA

USA 7

South Alabama 36

USA 13

WKU 7

Baylor v. AFA

Baylor 2

Baylor 27

Baylor 14

AFA 1

Louisiana v. Houston

Houston 41

Louisiana 3

Houston 15

Hou 29

Wake vs. Mizzou

Mizzou 6

Wake 35

Mizzou 16

Miz 21

Mid Tenn St vs. SD St

MTSU 11

MTSU 4

SD St 17

SD St 16

NM St vs. BG

NM St 17

Bowling Green 11

NM St 18

NM St 30

GA Southern v. Buffalo

GASO 12

GASO 13

Ga Southern 19

GA So 11

Memphis vs. Utah St

Memphis 42

Memphis 28

Memphis 20

Memphis 27

Coastal vs. ECU

Coastal 39

ECU 25

ECU 21

Coastal 2

Wisc vs. OK St

Ok State 9

OK St 15

Ok St 27

Ok St 15

UCF v. Duke

UCF 1

Duke 17

UCF 26

UCF 6

KU vs. Ark

Ark 21

Ark 22

Ark 32

Ark 22

Oreg v. UNC

Oregon 19

Oreg 41

Oreg 28

Oreg 39

TTU vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss 38

TTU 7

Ole Miss 33

Ole Miss 12

Cuse vs. Minn

Minn 34

Minn 29

Minn 25

Minn 36

OU vs. FSU

FSU 40

FSU 40

FSU 34

FSU 40

Texas v. Wash

Texas 13

Texas 8

Texas 23

Wash 3

ND vs. SC

SC 14

SC 14

SC 43

SC 26

MD vs. NCST

NC ST 15

MD 9

NC St 22

MD 14

Pitt vs. UCLA

UCLA 16

UCLA 30

UCLA 29

UCLA 31

Ohio vs. Wyoming

Wyoming 20

Ohio 37

Wyoming 30

Wyoming 4

Tenn vs. Clemson

Tenn 23

Clem 24

Clemson 31

Tenn 13

Bama vs. KSU

Bama 24

Bama 23

Bama 41

Bama 25

Iowa vs. UK

UK 25

Iowa 16

UK 35

UK 24

TCU vs. Mich

Mich 26

Mich 38

Mich 40

Mich 43

Ohio St vs. UGA

UGA 28

UGA 39

UGA 42

UGA 42

Miss St vs. Illinois

Miss. St. 29

Miss St 6

Illinois 39

Miss St 32

Tulane v. So Cal

So Cal 32

So Cal 21

So Cal 38

So Cal 23

LSU v. Purdue

LSU 33

LSU 31

LSU 36

LSU 41

Penn St v. Utah

Utah 36

Utah 18

PSU 24

Utah 33

Title Game

UGA 37

UGA 12

UGA 37

UGA 10

Total PTS

257

291

66

272
*bold indicated that the pick was correct
