South Carolina landed its second TE transfer in the last week today with the announcement from Arkansas TE Transfer Trey Knox. The 6'5" 245 lb senior who played under new OC Dowell Loggains for the last two seasons, took an official visit to Columbia this past weekend, and that seemed to solidify his decision to make a move from the SEC West to the SEC East.



Knox was most lethal for the Razorbacks in the red zone, scoring 9 career TDs in 4 seasons in Fayetteville. This season, Knox has 26 catches for 296 yards and 5 TDs and had his best game vs. Cincinnati, where he scored 2 TDs on 6 receptions for 75 yards.

In addition to the Loggains connection, Knox began his career as a WR, meaning he was also coached by South Carolina, and former Arkansas, WR Coach Justin Stepp. Loggains oversaw the transition of Knox from WR to TE this season, and there's a sense that as he continues to put on weight, his upside could still be yet to come.

Now he'll take that continued development to South Carolina, where he will have an opportunity to play immediately in an empty TE room following the departure of Austin Stogner and Jaheim Bell. While many Gamecock fans were concerned after those two entered the portal. South Carolina has already made some impressive moves, adding Knox and UF Redshirt Freshman TE Nick Elksnis who we spoke to earlier today.



