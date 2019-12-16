SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The South Carolina Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday afternoon and, among many things scheduled to be discussed, is a contractual matter for the athletic department as the Director of Football Strength and Conditioning along with alcohol sales.

According to the Board of Trustees proposed agenda put out Monday, a contract for "Athletics Employment Agreement: Director of Football Strength and Conditioning," which means the Gamecocks have seemingly zeroed in on who they will hire to replace Jeff Dillman.

Dillman, who has been on staff the last four seasons since Will Muschamp took over, was let go after a 4-8 season and after injuries hampered the last two years.

The board is also expected to discuss alcohol sales near the end of the meeting, presumably about selling beer and wine in Williams-Brice, Founders Park and Colonial Life Arena.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. and will also discuss proposed renovations to Colonial Life Arena that includes a new roof for the arena and "envelope maintenance."

