SUMTER, S.C. - When South Carolina offered Sumter (S.C.) class of 2021 three-star defensive end Justus Boone last August, it admittedly caught the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder off guard.

"It's most definitely a surprise," he told Gamecock Central earlier this week. "That was the biggest shock for me. I just didn't expect to get an offer so early, so it was just a big shock for me."

Fast forward to now and Boone has 13 offers to his name and is in the conversation for the title of top prospect in the state for the 2021 class.

