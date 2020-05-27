In an interview with 107.5 FM Wednesday, athletic director Ray Tanner said the athletic department is discussing allowing a socially-distant form of tailgating if fans are allowed in the facility this fall.

It looks like if there are fans allowed at Williams-Brice this fall, one of the other biggest pieces to the game day experience will follow.

“Gamecock Park and the parking facilities we control, with a limited fan base in attendance, you certainly could do that. We would more than likely would try to park socially apart and encourage tailgating to have social distancing,” Tanner told Jay Phillips. “There are many lots around Williams-Brice we don’t control. We wouldn’t have any jurisdiction over those. We would do our very best to emphasize health and safety with everything we touch as far as game day is concerned.”



He didn’t get into specifics, but it could include cars having to be spaced out a certain distance and there would likely be other guidelines if fans, and subsequently tailgating, is allowed this fall.

The biggest question still remains if fans will be allowed this fall for football season.

The SEC took a big step toward at least playing this season with players allowed to come back for voluntary workouts starting in June and Tanner said they’re going to wait a while and see how things play out before making an ultimate decision on what will be allowed with fans.

“I think right now where we are, time is still on our side…We’re not even at June 5 yet. We have some time to look at the data,” Tanner said. “Health and safety is the number one priority. We want to get as many people in as possible and safety. If we made a decision today, we’d likely be wrong. We’re going to wait as long as we can.”

Tanner said he’s not sure of exactly when a decision might get handed down—he mentioned mid-August on air Wednesday but said it could change if that’s too late—but did say whatever the decision is they’ll “have a play to run.”

The department has been running models based off each scenario to determine what the best course of action would be and as of right now the plan is to start on time: Sept. 5 against Coastal Carolina.

Tanner did say, though, it’s hard to imagine a full house at Williams-Brice and doesn’t have an answer on which fans will be allowed in games if that’s the case.

“I’d like to think we’ll have a really good crowd. Will we be at full capacity? Sitting here today it doesn’t seem like we could do that,” he said. “Then you say, ‘Will we be able to get our season ticket holders in? what will the cutoff be? Will there be a lottery? Will there be a lottery in different sections?’ There’s a lot of questions.”