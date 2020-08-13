It’s happening on South Carolina’s campus, too, and athletic director Ray Tanner is in full support of it.

The biggest oddity is Coronavirus causing delays and contingency plans across the country, but this offseason has seen an uptick in college athletes taking a stand and use their voices to try and affect change at their particular universities.

To say this offseason has been unusual would be an understatement.

“I like it, to be honest with you. I like their involvement; I like their dialogue,” Tanner said on 107.5 this week. “When you’re 18 t o 22 do you have all the answers? No, but you don’t have them when your 50 or 60 sometimes either. The big part is they’re part of the dialogue. They’re at the table. That hasn’t always been the case.”

This offseason players have been using their voices more, speaking out on social issues dealing with racial inequality and South Carolina’s see its fair share of it recently.

During protests against racial injustice stemming from George Floyd’s death, the entire South Carolina football team showed up for a rally where Jay Urich went viral holding a “Matter is the Minimum” sign.

He’s since then used that to build a non-profit called Original Design to try and provide resources to children trying to help them lead “healthy and honorable lives” while also selling the T-shirt with the “Matter is the Minimum” saying.

Players have also used their voices more recently in an effort to play football this fall, posting on social media using the hashtag WeWantToPlay.

It’s helped lead to support for the ACC, SEC and Big 12 to continue forward in an effort to play football this fall.

Tanner said he had a meeting with South Carolina athletes this week about the proposition of having a season and the message was “they want to play,” Tanner said.

“We had a serious conversation and afterwards we talked about what’s good, what they like, what they don’t like and what we can do better,” he said. “It was an extremely intelligent and adult conversation that is good for everyone. I like the involvement…I appreciate where we’re headed with more student athlete involvement.”

This summer saw the NCAA take steps forward for players to capitalize on their platform a little more, allowing players to begin making money off their name, image and likeness and allowing players to wear messages on their jerseys.

Tanner is supportive of players being able to use their voice like other students on campus do.

“I like where we’re headed,” Tanner said. “There’s no reason your star pitcher or your quarterback or a woman on the volleyball team they shouldn’t have the opportunity to sit and have a conversation that brings things to light you don’t see or understand. In many cases, you’re going to get to the same place, but it’s helpful to have it.”