Tarheel Illustrated Discusses Their View Of The G.G. Jackson Situation

This is why the Rivals network is the best college sports network on the internet. The guys over at Tarheel Illustrated broke down all the latest in what they are hearing on the G.G. Jackson situation we've been discussing lately.





Here are a couple of Rapid Fire notes from my listen:





- They agree that there's definitely fire to the smoke that G.G. is considering reclassifying to the 2022 class

- There is no room on UNC's roster if he does reclassify, and the THI folks say if they are only going to have one for the 2022-23 season, they'd honestly rather have the veteran in Pete Nance.

- While Hubert Davis did discuss reclassifying with G.G., they weren't waiting around to see if he would, they targeted Nance regardless

- They acknowledged that oftentimes the media is a testing ground for news like this, or used to help some get a better deal, whether it's a factual story or not. This was my initial concern when I first heard about this last weekend, and why I waited so long to report on it until I had multiple sources and angles. I care little about being the first to a story, only about giving you as much of the truth as possible.

This situation is definitely fluid, which is why I mentioned the several opposing viewpoints from sources I have when I wrote about it on Saturday. I did mention that the more I've learned the better I feel about this happening, but I also still only placed my confidence level around 75%, which is better than it was, but still obviously has a good bit of room for error.

- They start to get specific about South Carolina around the 27-minute mark. A lot of it is just rehashing what we've talked about. People close to G.G. say it's happening, but the family itself is yet to put out a statement. A key point here though, perhaps the biggest takeaway in the interview was when they were talking about how G.G.'s camp has been divided between South Carolina and North Carolina throughout the process, which is something we've reported since Feb.

Publisher Andrew Jones said this about recent changes within that rift: "Perhaps that division (within G.G.'s camp) is no longer now. If that division is no longer, then that leads us to believe that whatever is going to happen will come out sooner rather than later." Which Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk verified with his source. "I've been told they're in agreement," Sisk said. He also acknowledged that if that is the case, it's probably on reclassifying rather than the side of his camp that wanted him to stay in 2023 having a change of heart. Also, the part of G.G's camp that wanted him to reclassify is the part that wanted South Carolina...so if you start connecting all of those dots, you see why so much of the buzz is positive towards South Carolina right now.





As always, we will continue to update you on this situation, if you'd like to continue the conversation, join us on the Insider's Forum to discuss all the latest on this developing story.