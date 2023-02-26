Georgia’s defenders could not contain Aliyah Boston on Sunday.

Boston could not contain herself, either.

On Senior Day — an afternoon where Boston and six of her teammates were honored in a pre-game ceremony as one of the most successful recruiting classes in college sports history— the reigning National Player of the Year scored 25 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and cemented the first undefeated regular season in program history with South Carolina’s 73-63 win over Georgia.

“I couldn’t stop it,” Boston said. “I literally cried when we were talking into the tunnel and I tried to wipe it. Coach was like, ‘it’s too early for tears.’ I cried like three times before the game.”

Just like everything else with the 2019 recruiting class — the “freshies” as they’re known — Boston was not alone. Step for step, stride for stride since the day they stepped on campus, they were together.

Together in building the growing legend of South Carolina women’s basketball, a program that was part of an elite tier when they arrived but is now the unquestioned standard-bearer of the sport. They were “joined at the heart” as Dawn Staley put it in their vision of trying to set a standard, break records, fill arenas and leave behind something more tangible than just trophies, rings and chopped down nets.

“I’m just proud, I really am,” Staley said. “Proud because not a whole lot of men’s or women’s basketball programs are able to take that [senior day] walk in front of a sold out crowd. It’s just a truly proud moment. You want the best for all of your players, and sometimes that is out of your control, meaning the amount of people that will come in and cheer and witness and love up on them. We’re very, very fortunate that we got the kind of fan base that allows that moment to be captured in a way that they feel it.

“They have no other choice but to be emotional about it.”



