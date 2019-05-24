Paul Jubb clinched a semifinal win in the men's singles tournament and will play for a national title Saturday while the Gamecock women's doubles team saw their elite run end in the semifinals of their tournament.

It's been a season of unprecedented success for both men's and women's tennis teams, they continue to make history.

"My coaches were saying that it 'doesn't matter if you run out of time in the first set; you're moving in the right direction, so just try to keep it going in the second set"' Jubb told reporters in Orlando. "I started seeing the ball a bit better and moving to the ball a bit better on my forehand. Things just started going forward in my direction."

Jubb came into his singles tournament as the No. 4 seed and would breeze into his semifinal as well, winning all of his matches in straight sets with just two sets going 7-6.

He wouldn't lose a set until the first one Friday before winning the next two 6-4, 6-2 to clinch a spot in Saturday's final. He'll play Mississippi State's Nino Borges, guarenteeing a SEC player will win a national title.

Jubb is in the midst of a brilliant junior season going 32-4 entering Friday's match, only losing one match in SEC play all season to finish 11-1. He'd be 17-4 against ranked opponent.

He got to do it with two of his fellow Gamecocks on the other side of things before the women lost Friday night.

After the women's team's finished their run to the Elite Eight of their tournament, Horvit and Martins powered through the doubles bracket as the No. 4 seed in their bracket.

They'd get past their opening-round opponent and win three straight matches in straight sets before getting to Friday's semi-finals before losing 6-2, 6-2 to Michigan's Kate Fahey and Brienne Minor.

Entering Friday, Martins was 29-6 on the year and 15-2 against ranked opponents while Horvit was almost just as good at 24-5 and 5-2 against ranked foes.