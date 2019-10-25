That’s when he begins to install the defense, something the Gamecocks struggled with early during installation but are getting incrementally better at as practice continues.

When the Gamecocks start preseason practice, Frank Martin is usually much quieter than normal. It’s not until they’re two or so weeks into things he begins to talk a lot more.

"They were jumping for joy on Monday. Listening to me coach offense, which they like because I don’t say much, then all of a sudden it gets complicated,” Martin said at SEC Media Days. “We were just OK on Monday. (Tuesday) we were real, real good. We took a huge step forward defensively. Given it was only the second day; I was excited.”

The Gamecocks started defensive work last Monday and after the first day Martin joked he “left mad” but realized while breaking down tape the guys were doing things the right way but “the guy on offense is just really hard to guard.”

It’s usually an eye-opening experience for the freshmen, many of them have never been asked to defend at this level before, but they’ve been pretty good to start preparations.

“With freshmen, it’s always hard with defense. They’re learning,” AJ Lawson said. “They’re being coachable. I’m proud of them because they’re doing what they have to do.”

In talking, it sounds like Martin takes his defensive principles seriously, and he should. His defense is his baby and has become a staple of every team he coaches, especially at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have finished in the top 40 of defensive efficiency four of the last six years and in the top half of the SEC four times. It’s predicated on man-to-man principles, putting a lot of stress on the ball handler and bigs to defend well in the post.

“The toughest thing is you have to be ready at all times,” Maik Kotsar said. “You have to be ready to help at all times, regardless of how far the ball is away from you, you have to be halfway to the ball ready to help wherever it gets on the court. With every ball movement you have to move on defense. There’s not a second on defense where you can straighten your legs and rest for a second.”

Guards are expected to pressure the ball heavily on the perimeter, almost right as the ball handler crosses half court. Their tasked with trying to make sure the ball doesn’t get passed them as the other team goes through their offensive set.

“For us, we have to talk and keep our man in front of us,” Lawson said. “If we keep our man in front of us, it’s hard to score. For the help guys, for me, I’m a guard. If the point guard gets beat, I have to help out. I have to sell out and do my job.”

Every player on the floor is expected to help if the on-ball defender gets beat, which means sometimes a big has to either step up in the paint to protect against a driving guard or on the perimeter if need be.



It can be a balancing act for a forward to determine when to step up and when to sit back and guard his man, and that just comes with experience.

“Frank likes to say whenever you see the offensive player’s numbers; if you see him clear chest,” Maik Kotsar said. “If you’re under the rim and someone’s driving to the rim, if you see their numbers on the jersey, then you help up because the defense is beat already. A lot of it is a gut feeling. If you feel the defender can get back up front, you can back off a little bit or give a bit of a fake or something.”

The Gamecocks kick off their season at Nov. 6 against North Alabama.