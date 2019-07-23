He’ll be quick to rattle off some statistics—more points on average per game, more yards and more snaps—but there’s always room for improvement and it starts with continuing to develop a run game.

Outside of the final six quarters of the season, Will Muschamp saw a lot to build on in year one of the Bryan McClendon era as offensive coordinator.

“We still haven’t found that consistent runner that’s been able to run through contact and been able to make a guy miss in space,” Muschamp said last week at Media Days. “In our league you’re going to have to do that. That’s part of the deal. Hopefully we’ll continue to improve there moving forward.”

It’s not the sole issue from last year—Muschamp admits they need to be better in the red zone, catching the ball and limiting turnovers—but the run game alleviates stress across all fronts and is a key factor the Gamecocks seem determined to improve in 2019.

Last season wasn’t great in the run game but was an improvement from the 2017 year.

They averaged more yards per game—152.8, up from 123 in 2017—and half a yard per carry more in 2018, getting 4.5 yards per rush in McClendon’s first season.

They’d also have six individual 100-yard performances: Rico Dowdle had three, Mon Denson with two and Deshaun Fenwick with another.

In 2018 it was more feast or famine on the ground, getting held under 100 yards four times and rushing for at least 200 yards four times.

So the talent is there but it’s about getting more consistent play from the team’s running backs.

They have talent in guys like Denson, Fenwick, Lavonte Valentine—who’s coming off an ACL injury last year—freshman Kevin Harris and AJ Turner, who will split time between running back and defensive back this season.



Muschamp did say Dowdle could be the guy who separates himself this season but he needs to avoid the injury bug that’s haunted him his first three years on campus.

Over his career, Dowdle’s rushed for 1,669 yards and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns but hasn’t played a complete season to date, missing seven games the last three years and being limited in a handful of others.

“He’s got to get healthy. Rico’s very talented but he has to be healthy," Muschamp said. "You look at him in the weight room and watch him in workouts and athletic he’s what you want but he has to stay healthy.”

The Gamecocks could also add another running back before the season starts in Clemson graduate transfer Tavien Feaster, who’s set to make an official decision sometime over the next few weeks.

In three seasons with the Tigers, Feaster has 1,330 yards and is averaging six yards per carry over his career with 15 touchdowns and would be immediately eligible wherever he ends up.

He’d be a big boost to the Gamecocks’ running back room and would be thrust into the starter competition, competing with a few guys already on the roster.

“Everybody’s got to earn their keep in our organization,” Muschamp said about any potential additions. “That’s something we tell everybody.”