GamecockCentral - The Recruiting Roundup: 2022 offers go out

With a new coaching staff and a renewed focus on recruiting, The Recruiting Roundup will keep you up to date on everything you may have missed in the world of South Carolina football recruiting.

Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week?

The last two or so weeks have featured the Gamecocks sending out a ton of new offers as the new staff gets settled into their new roles and the recruiting board at each position starts to take shape. The large number of new offers to 2022 prospects has probably been the most notable trend in Carolina recruiting as of late.

The new offer rundown below offers a longer list of prospects with new offers but in this section, we'll spotlight a couple of them.

** With the decommitment of quarterback Gunner Stockton last month, the quarterback position for the 2022 class has garnered special interest from the fan base as new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield looks to find his guy for this recruiting cycle.

On Tuesday evening, he extended an offer to Greenwood (In.) Center Grove four-star Tayven Jackson.

A 6-foot-5, 195-pounder, Jackson is an exceptional athlete who also stars on the basketball court like his brother, Indiana University star Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Ranked the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in his class, the younger Jackson completed 113 of 182 passes for 1,756 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions this past season.

The big play-maker liked what he heard from Satterfield on Tuesday.

Last week Satterfield dispenced his first QB offer to an interesting prospect in Gorod (Ala.) four-star QB Tanner Bailey, who had spoken to Gamecock Central about South Carolina the day before the offer arrived.

Checking in at number 235 in the latest Rivals250 rankings for 2022, Bailey has scholarships out from Alabama, Auburn, Duke, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, and others.

Bailey said prior to landing the offer that a scholarship from South Carolina would definitely put the Gamecocks among his top schools.

** South Carolina also sent out a scholarship to an in-state quarterback recently, though it appears they're recruiting him as an athlete who's likely pegged for the defensive backfield if he were to choose the Gamecocks.

Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley's DeQuandre Smith landed an offer from South Carolina last Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder also has offers from Michigan and FAU.

"I always went to the games. The environment is crazy. I just love the school overall," Smith told Gamecock Central. "I know everything around the school, know lots of people that go there. If I ever decided to go there, I know I could call it family. I just know so many people there."

** Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville four-star WR Omari Kelly emerged as one of the top prospects in Alabama last season. Over two dozen schools have offered the 6-foot-1, 175 pound junior and eight have emerged as favorites: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia.

New receivers coach Justin Stepp is the lead recruiter for Kelly who said he sees the Gamecocks as a school "on the come up".