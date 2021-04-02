With a new coaching staff and a renewed focus on recruiting, The Recruiting Roundup will keep you up to date on everything you may have missed in the world of South Carolina football recruiting.

Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week?

** Shane Beamer and Co. landed their second pledge of the 2022 class Thursday evening when Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert three-star OL Grayson Mains announced his commitment to South Carolina over Tennessee and Michigan State.

"Man, I don't even know how to feel right now, I'm so excited," Mains told Gamecock Central. "I was up there this past weekend on an academic visit and just being up there on campus, it just immediately felt like home. And just knowing that Coach Beamer is coming in there, with his history, I know that he's going to change that program and he's going to bring something special there."

** With the NCAA recruiting dead period's anticipated end in June, South Carolina and other schools around the country have begun locking in summer official visits with some of their top targets.

The June 11 weekend appears to be the first big recruiting visit weekend of the Beamer era as several prospects have announced their intentions to visit then.

Gamecock Central recently caught up with Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore wide receiver C.J. Smith, who took a virtual visit last week, and the speedster is set to visit Columbia officially that weekend.

The same can be said for Germantown (Md.) Northwest four-star wide receiver Peter Kikwata, who has already emerged as a top target for receivers coach Justin Stepp and will get a look at the program that weekend.

The Gamecocks have already locked in two major offensive line targets for the weekend as well.

The newly committed Mains will get his first official look at the program in person while Greg Adkins will look to make a push with Denver (Pa.) Cocalico four-star Ryan Brubaker. Brubaker's father played at Penn State so the Nittany Lions are a major factor but the Gamecocks are believed to be firmly in it as well.

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson four-star running back Jaylon Glover recently announced a Top 10 with the Gamecocks making the cut. Glover, a priority for Des Kitchings and now Montario Hardesty, has also set an official visit to South Carolina for June 11, he told Phil Kornblut this week.

** Two weeks later, June 25-27 is shaping up to be a huge recruiting weekend as well.

The Gamecocks will play host to the nation's top tight end, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star tight end Oscar Delp. Delp is a huge priority for tight ends coach Erik Kimrey who has the Gamecocks in a perceived tight battle with Georgia and perhaps Clemson.

It's already setting up to be a big weekend for the future of Clayton White's defense as well.

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's four-star Keenan Nelson, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star DT Nick James and D'Arco Perkins McAllister have all confirmed they'll be in Columbia for official visits that weekend.

** Middletown (De.) four-star quarterback Braden Davis took a self-guided unofficial visit to South Carolina last week as part of a tour of multiple schools.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder has interest in the Gamecocks but doesn't yet have an offer. He says he could commit at any time.

** The Gamecocks hosted College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star RB Damari Alston on a virtual visit last week and that "trip" went well, according to sources close to Alston.

The Gamecocks were not in the previous top group that Alton listed but appear to have worked their way into the mix now.