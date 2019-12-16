The South Carolina commits, targets competing in the Shrine Bowl this week
The annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas week kicks off on Monday with multiple South Carolina football commits and targets slated to participate in the game.
NOTE: South Carolina quarterback commit Luke Doty was also selected to the game, but will not play due to a hand injury. Linebacker Darryl Ware, a preferred walk-on commit to the Gamecocks, is scheduled to play in the game.