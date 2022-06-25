The Transfer Portal Wrap Up: The Arrivals

Earlirer this week we took a look at the 16 former Gamecocks that left the program via the transfer portal, now let's shift our attention to the nine new arrivals Shane Beamer and his staff picked out of the portal. In the 2021 class, Carolina brought in 12 transfers with only four from Power 5 program. Two of those four are no longer on the team and the other Ahmarean Brown and Tyrese Ross had minimal impacts in their first seasons. Shane Beamer was more successful his second go-around landing five from Power 5 programs- including the 2021 preseason Heisman Trophy betting favorite, a 2nd Team All-MAC selection, a 2nd Team All-Sun Belt selection, and an FCS star.

Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler (QB) can make all the throws required of an NFL quarterback. In his two plus years at Oklahoma, he threw 40 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and 4,500 yards. He was recruited by the best offensive coach in America. He can play. Even his numbers from last season, where he was benched in favor of Caleb Williams, are not bad. Rattler's success in Columbia is one of the most compelling storylines of the upcoming college football season. If Beamer can engineer an Edmond Dantes-like transformation of Rattler's career and image, one can only think that other talented and troubled stars will look to Columbia for a fresh start. The same can be said for the much-maligned OC Marcus Satterfield. Rattler has been the starting QB since he committed to Beamer. It is expected that he will be one and done as a Gamecock if all goes well.

Austin Stogner

Rattler did not make the Norman to Columbia trip alone. He brought his favorite tight end with him. Austin Stogner and Jaheim Bell will form one of the best tight-end duos in the country. Stogner was a 2nd Team All-Big XII selection in 2020 despite his season being cut short due to a knee injury. After the surgery, he developed a staph infection and subsequently lost 35 pounds. This will be the first season back at full strength. He's a huge target at 6'6 and could also be one and done if he has a strong 2022. Satterfield should employ plenty of two-tight end sets this season.

Lovasea Carroll

Lovasea Carroll (Rivals.com)

Lovasea Carroll (RB) was ranked by Rivals as the 133rd overall player coming out of high school as a running back in 2020. He committed to South Carolina, then flipped to Georgia as the Muschamp tenure came to an end. The Bulldogs have the luxury of trying 4-star running backs out at defensive back. Carroll saw little playing time in Athens and entered the portal bringing his recruitment full circle with a commitment to Shane Beamer. Carroll is also returning to running back this season. Carroll is still considered a Freshman so he will have plenty of time to make an impact in Columbia despite being no better than 3-4th on the RB depth chart coming into the fall. I'm not convinced that he won't also see some action of defense if injuries mount.

Christian Beal-Smith

Christian Beal-Smith (RB) rushed for 604 yards and seven touchdowns last season at Wake Forest. He will form a three-headed rotation with MarShawn Lloyd and JuJu McDowell for the Gamecocks this season. Beal-Smith should see a lot of goal-line and short yardage work this season. He is only 5'10 but he is a powerful runner. He did only catch nine passes last season. Beal-Smith is a Super-Senior Graduate Transfer. This will be his only season in Columbia.

Corey Rucker

Corey Rucker (WR) was a 2nd Team All-Sun Belt selection last season. During his Freshman season, he set the FBS record for most receiving yards in a game by a Freshman with 310. He finished his Sophomore season at Arkansas State with 59 catches for 826 yards and 9 touchdowns. Rucker will start the season on the two-deep at WR this season. We expect him to contribute right away. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Antwane Wells

Antwane Wells (WR) is the most intriguing portal pickup outside of Rattler. His film is fantastic. He caught 13 touchdowns for James Madison last season. Wells was not highly recruited coming out of high school but he was out of the transfer portal. Wells also has 3 seasons of eligibility and will likely be a starter come fall. The staff is expecting big things out of Wells this season.

Terrell Dawkins

Terrell Dawkins (NC State)

Terrell Dawkins (DE) had a strong Freshman season for NC State in 2020 with 4.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, and 36 total tackles. Dawkins' Sophomore season in Raleigh was severely derailed by an offseason foot surgery. He played in 10 games in 2021, but only recorded six tackles. Carolina is counting on Dawkins to develop into the player that he showed flashes of as a Freshman. He will start the season behind Jordan Burch on the depth chart.

Devonni Reed

Devonni Reed might be the best player with the surname of Reed to ever play the safety position. Perhaps a slight exaggeration but nonetheless Reed is really good and is likely going to be the starting free safety for Carolina this fall. Reed was a 2nd Team All-MAC selection last season. He was a four-year starter for Central Michigan prior to transferring south. 2022 will be his last year of eligibility.

Nate Adkins