This is what an official offer from South Carolina looks like

August 1 is the first day that official offers can go out from schools to rising high school seniors which means that top prospects from all around the country are receiving some pretty important virtual mail in their inboxes.

South Carolina already has commitments from 16 prospects in its 2022 class, so obviously the verbal offers they've sent out are real and have resulted in verbal commitments from those prospects.

But the recruiting process is built in stages and for the prospects who are about to start their senior seasons, this is another meaningful day as that process marches towards the early signing period in December, when prospects can officially sign.

All 16 verbal commitments plus dozens of other targets received their official offers from South Carolina today.

Below is an image of what an official offer looks like, courtesy of four-star OL commit Ryan Brubaker's Twitter account.