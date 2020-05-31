D1Baseball put out its lists of its best junior college players with Brannon Jordan and Thomas Farr considered two of the best impact junior college pitchers in the country and Noah Myers one of the best impact hitters nationally.

For South Carolina, it just so happened a lot of those were first-year junior college transfers that turned out to be some if the bigger impact guys not only on the team but across the country.

When the college baseball season ended the Gamecocks were just 16 games into their year but it was getting to the point where players, coaches and fans could begin discerning which guys would be able to help in a full season.

Jordan was obviously the most productive of the two, finishing the year one of the SEC's best pitchers.

Coming into the year considered a likely high-leverage bullpen piece, Jordan was put into the starting rotation and didn't look back.

He went 2-0 in four starts with a 1.71 ERA and opponents hitting just .104 off of him in 21 innings.

He finished leading the team with 32 strikeouts and walked just nine batters.

"He pounds the zone with above average control and can really pitch. His offspeed offerings include an 80-84 mph slider with spin rates in the 2800-2900s," D1Baseball wrote. "He will also show an above average curve at 77-81 mph (2600-2750 rpm) and a future above average changeup in low-80s. He projects as a starter at the next level and a likely top five round pick this summer."

After a minor injury stalled his insertion into the starting rotation, Farr pitched well in three starts; first as the midweek starter and then as the team's No. 2 behind Carmen Mlodzinski.

He'd go a perfect 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA in 15.2 innings, including a five-inning, two-run performance against Clemson. Opponents hit .113 off of him and he finished with 14 strikeouts to five walks.

"Farr is a strong, athletic bodied 6-foot-1, 195-pound right-hander with a durable frame and strength throughout," D1Baseball wrote. "His arm works clean and easy, but he’s still working through getting on time with his separation and timing. The talent is there for for two plus pitches."

Myers only made 10 starts an dgot just 37 at-bats but had the second-highest batting average on the team (.324) before the season ended and was rounding into form.

He finished slashing .324/.510/.459 with six RBI and seven stolen bases, the second-highest mark on the team behind Noah Campbell's eight.

"He has average arm strength with good carry and consistent accuracy. Reads the ball well off the bat with above average range in all directions. Plus runner whose speed plays up with well above average instincts," "Overall, Myers is a very good combination of tools, athleticism and present performance."

The biggest question now—especially for Jordan and Farr—is if they'll be back next season or if a team will snatch them up in the shortened five-round MLB Draft.



Both Farr and Jordan are considered top five round talent, but it's a matter of if they want to return for one more year of leverage or go pro now.

The draft starts June 10 with the first round before continuing June 11 with the final four rounds of the draft, a much shorter process this year because of Coronavirus.