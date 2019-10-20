Entering the game, Florida was giving up an average of 110.9 yards rushing. South Carolina rushed for 217 yards and averaged 5 yards per carry. Adjusted for sacks, it was 238 yards and 6.0 yards per carry. On a day when the passing game rarely clicked, South Carolina’s ability to gash Florida for big gains, particularly on third downs, kept the game close until the fourth quarter. While the pass blocking was not as dominant, and Hilinski saw a fair amount of pressure, it was effective enough. Hilinski was sacked three times, which isn’t terrible against a defense as formidable as Florida’s, and the strip-sack was a result of an injured Jovaughn Gwyn being unable to block his man.

2. Defense

Thanks in part to the run game, and in larger part to the defense, South Carolina actually outgained Florida 387-354 in total yards. Florida was just 5-14 on third down, and outside of a 37-yard touchdown pass and the 75-yard touchdown run (I know), South Carolina largely avoided giving up any explosive plays.

It’d be a stretch to say the Gamecocks have a dominant defense at this point, but the unit that had been a liability for a long time has turned into a pretty salty group that gives the Gamecocks a chance to win.

3. “Gutless”

I’m sure Will Muschamp will be reprimanded and perhaps fined by the SEC for his post-game bashing of the officials, but they needed to be called out. (Read more HERE). It was also another example of something I mentioned last week: Muschamp evolving beyond the robotic coach-speak into someone fans can embrace. Muschamp was never stupid, just dull in press conference, and he is clearly milking the glasses all he can. But after a game in which students were given glasses to mimic Muschamp’s readers, and one group painted their chests to say “Fear the frames,” the image of a rain-soaked Muschamp, peering over his glasses, shaking his head and muttering “Gutless,” can be a rallying point.

THREE DOWN

1.The officiating

It was terrible. Florida fans will try to defend it by saying ”They missed calls on South Carolina too!” That just means the team that was gifted two touchdowns wasn’t happy either. It was a brutal day for Matt Loeffler, Stan White, Gus Morris III, Michael Shirey, Wes Booker, Jesse Dupuy, Tra Boger, and Chris Snead, and their mistakes had a decided impact on the outcome of the game.

They flagged Will Muschamp for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter for arguing. While he undoubtedly deserved the penalty (and the officials undoubtedly deserved the tongue-lashing), he wasn’t happy with that flag either.

“Don’t go 40 yards away and drop the flag, drop it on my feet," he said, adding “Gutless.”

2. Passing game

Hilinski wasn’t sharp, but he also didn’t get much help. As I noted above, the pass protection wasn’t great, but it was good enough. Whether it was the conditions, injury, or a combination of both, Hilinski was consistently long on his deep throws and off-target on the intermediate passes. But it wasn’t all on him. Drops are not really an official stat, but I lost count of how drops there were by receivers. Off the top of my head, Josh Vann, Nick Muse, OrTre Smith, and even Bryan Edwards all dropped passes that hit them in the hands. Some were worse than others, and a drop by Edwards would have been a tough catch, but you’ve got to help out your quarterback, especially when you are trying to upset a top ten team.

3. Throwing stuff on the field

Don’t do it. Ever. No matter how bad the officiating is. To borrow from Sam Wyche, “You don’t live in Cleveland.”

(But kudos to all the fans that stayed through a pretty nasty day.)