South Carolina's long pursuit of priority defensive line target Tonka Hemingway came to a close Thursday afternoon with the Conway (S.C.) standout announcing a pledge to the Gamecocks.

"It feels good, just knowing that I can go out there and not have to worry about anything," Hemingway said. "I had a long talk with my dad and my mom last night [and made the decision]. It's home. It felt like home; that's it."

The 6-foot-2, 260-pounder chooses South Carolina over offers from Duke, Georgia, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Maryland and West Virginia.

Hemingway was recruited to the Gamecocks by defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and head coach Will Muschamp.

"It's been good. It's been more family-like," Hemingway I can count on him to be like my second dad when I get up there. (Scott) is a very family oriented man. I can talk to him, not mainly about football."

Hemingway took an official visit to South Carolina in June and also officially visited North Carolina, his perceived No. 2 school.

A three-sport standout for Conway, Hemingway also excels on the baseball diamond and basketball court.

Hemingway is the third defensive lineman committed to the Gamecocks, joining four-star Alex Huntley and three-star Makius Scott in their 2020 class.

Hemingway is considered the No. 46 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 8 overall prospect in South Carolina for 2020.

