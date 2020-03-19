With no NCAA Tournament or NIT to play, it means no time-honored tradition of One Shining Moment in the wee hours of the morning moments after the madness ends. Because of that, teams are releasing their own versions of One Shining Moment as the season comes to an uncerimonious end. South Carolina is no different, posting its iteration Wednesday, which got us thinking: what were some of the best moments of the 2020 season?

Keyshawn Bryant || Photo by Chris Gillespie

10. Clipping Clemson This was the start of a really good stretch of basketball for the Gamecocks, who rattled off this win on the road and pulled off another upset the following week against Virginia. This one was a little sweeter for players and fans, getting a win against the Tigers for the first time since 2016, and coming into their house and beating them. Also see: The latest scoop from the recruiting trail Any time a Gamecock team beats Clemson, it's a season highlight. 9. Frank Martin's life advice Martin press conferences are usually wild and full of different quips or nuggets of advice, and one of his best came when talking about whether or not Justin Minaya would be able to play against Vanderbilt to end the season. "When it comes to injuries, you’re pregnant or you’re not. I would think he’s either going to be cleared to give it a go or he’s going to be told he’s not ready. View the clip below.

8. Lawson's clutch three It was a largely up and down season for Lawson, who showed flashes of being really good but struggling at times as well. Two of his best moments came down the stretch where he'd hit two threes, both with less than two minutes to play, against Tennessee and Georgia. His three against Tennessee gave his team the lead while the three against UGA tied the game and forced overtime. The Gamecocks ultimately won both games, and shows just how valuable Lawson is when he's clicking. Also see: Insider notes on Colten Gauthier's commitment 7. Couisnard's secret admirer

When Couisnard officially slid in to the starting lineup, Martin raved about the personality he brought to the team and it didn't take long to show. Couisnard hit a buzzer beater in his first start (trust us, we'll get to it) and arguably the funniest moments with his swagger came against Auburn and Georgia where he hit a three and afterwards blew a kiss to a fan in the stands. It's less funny against Auburn since the Gamecocks lost, but the hilarity was all there after the win against Georgia in Athens.



Confirmed it with Jermaine Couisnard but after one of his threes tonight, he blew a kiss to someone in the stands who yelled something right before he took it. — Collyn Taylor (@collyntaylor) February 13, 2020

6. Dayum This was a big year for Kotsar, who finally came out of his shell and had an All-SEC senior year and because of it his personality showed out in press conferences. None funnier or more memorable than his reaction to a light bulb bursting.

5. Alanzo Frink goes off It was an intriguing year for Frink, who started the year in the starting lineup before struggling to get consistent minutes before coming back into the starting five with Justin Minaya getting hurt. The highlight of his season was putting up 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting in an overtime win against Georgia, one of the more efficient, prolific scoring performances of the season. 4. Kotsar's curtain call It was a great year for Kotsar, who finished his home career with a flourish. On senior night, Kotsar went off for 20 points and had four assists in his home finale as the Gamecocks took down Mississippi State. It was a fitting end for a guy who's given a lot to the university over the last four years. 3. Jair Bolden's Cavalier heroics The Gamecocks took down a then-top 10 Virginia team on the road and couldn't have done it without Jair Bolden's absolutely amazing shooting night. He started the game hot, putting up 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting in the first half before ending the game with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 4-for-6 from three. It was one of the hottest shooting night's of the year and arguably the most memorable performances in one of the Gamecocks' biggest wins. Also see: What we learned from this basketball season 2. Keyshawn Bryant's body count

Yeah, Bryant didn't lose much of a step after a knee procedure sidelined him for a long stretch of time early in the season. It took him a while to get back to that level, but once he did, it was game over for opponents and rims. Bryant had his fair share of memorable dunks this year, none more impressive than this one against Mississippi State.



👀 Keyshawn Bryant with the vicious poster dunk!



Is #24 the best dunker in college basketball?pic.twitter.com/uud7v9z5hQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 4, 2020

1. Jermaine Couisnard's buzzer beater Jermaine called game. How could this not take the top spot?