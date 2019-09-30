SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

After two monster performances this weekend in a win, both DJ Wonnum and Joe Charlton were honored by the SEC Monday afternoon.

Wonnum earns Defensive Player of the Week honors while Charlton gets honored with the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Also see: Which freshmen are over the redshirt threshold?

After a statistically quiet start to the year, Wonnum exploded out in the Kentucky game, notching a career-high three sacks en route to a five-tackle game. He also forced a fumble and was credited with minus-25 sack yards.

Charlton is in the midst of a potentially record-breaking season (and career) and continued it Saturday with a 51.2-yard average of nine punts. Five of those were downed inside Kentucky's 20-yard line with multiple inside the five-yard line.

It's both players' first honors this season, although Wonnum's been named Defensive Lineman of the week a couple times in previous seasons.

Also see: PFF grades from Kentucky's win

The Gamecocks beat Kentucky 24-7 Saturday and are off this week before traveling to Georgia for a noon kick Oct. 12.

