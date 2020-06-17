@GamecockCentral

The Gamecocks' senior was named the SEC Female Athlete of the Year, joining A'ja Wilson (women's basketball), Trinity Johnson (softball) and Kip Bouknight (baseball) as the only Gamecocks to ever win SEC Athlete of the Year.

"Ty winning SEC Female Athlete of the Year is the result of her hard work and commitment to excellence both on and off the court," Dawn Staley said in a statement. "Throughout her career, she has led by example, and it was exemplified when our season ended abruptly due to COVID-19. Ty is a class act who has left an indelible mark on our program."



Harris ended her senior season as an All-SEC and consensus All-American guard and won the Dawn Staley Award after averaging 12 points per game and a league-best 5.7 assists per game.

She was a three-time team captain and was the starting point guard for three and a half years and helped the Gamecocks reach unprecedented heights as a program.

During Harris's time on campus, she helped win a national championship, two regular season SEC titles and three tournament titles. She was part of three tournament teams and would have been a fourth if the tournament wasn't canceled this year.

She played in three Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and a Final Four.

"This award says Athlete of the Year, but Ty Harris is much more than that," Ray Tanner said. "A selfless leader for one of the most successful programs in the country, she is a hard worker and an outstanding teammate as well. Ty is a great representative of the University of South Carolina and the SEC, and I'm ecstatic to see her receive this award."

Harris is the first women's basketball player to record 700 career assists and is tied for the school record for games played at 139.

She was taken No. 7 overall by the Dallas Wings in this year's WNBA Draft.