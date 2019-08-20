The Gamecocks have lost two players who would have factored into the rotation this season for decent periods of time, meaning offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon has to tweak a little bit of his plan entering the year.

Entering camp, it looked like the tight end position would be one of the easiest positions to determine starters before the season.

“You want to make sure you go to a personnel group that does make you more successful out there," McClendon said. "That’s always in the works and you’re always thinking about that.”

The Gamecocks lost Evan Hinson for 1-3 weeks after finding an irregular heartbeat and Kiel Pollard had to retire from football after finding a cyst on his spine, which means a deep group of tight ends suddenly became incredibly thin.

Now, with Hinson and Pollard out, Kyle Markway and Will Register are the only scholarship players in the room who've played meaningful snaps.

Because of that, the team is staying more in 11 personnel—one back, one tight end—as opposed to two tight ends, one back sets (12 personnel) so they can put as many veteran playmakers on the field as possible.

“That’s what we’ve mainly been in, 11 personnel," McClendon said. "That still has a tight end in the game so that doesn’t get us over that dilemma.”

Outside of Markway, who appears to be the starter entering the season, the Gamecocks have two freshmen in Trae Kenion and KeShawn Toney they're excited about along with former walk-on turned scholarship lineman Chandler Farrell, who's worked with the tight ends the last few weeks.

With both guys now out, McClendon's said Kenion and Toney are getting more valuable reps in practice, but still are limited being new to the scheme along with Farrell.

"Obviously Chandler Farrell’s done a good job moving in," McClendon said. "He's not the same guy Kiel or Evan could be, so you have to make sure you’re not asking him to do something he would be good at doing. Then you have to make sure you’re mixing up different personnel groups to fill that void.”

Things could be looking up for the Gamecocks if they get transfer Nick Muse eligible, although there's still no clarity on that.



Muse, who's coming off a career year at William and Mary, enrolled before camp and would be in the thick of the starter conversation if deemed eligible.

A ruling should come down before the start of the season Aug. 31.

“He’s similar to Kiel; he’s a really good route runner who knows how to get open," Jake Bentley said. "He really attacks the ball well and has great ball skills, able to stretch the defense from that tight end position.”