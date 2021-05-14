 Former South Carolina Gamecocks player Jay Urich's Original Design vision coming together as first camp approaches
Urich's Original Design vision coming together as first camp approaches

Jay Urich never let playing football define him.

Urich, who had a very successful career at Wren High School and played four seasons at South Carolina, always had big plans for whenever football was over for him.

It led him to founding Original Design, using what he leanred at South Carolina to do it, and the first big organizational event is approaching quickly.

Photo by Chris Gillespie
“Now it’s cool to where I’m stepping into what I’ve learned through leadership and all the coaches I’ve been under and actually see the fruit of the lessons I’ve learned in my time at South Carolina and growing up with great people surrounding me,” Urich told GamecockCentral.

“Now being able to have an outlet taking what I’ve learned and being able to help other people like they’ve helped me. I think that’s the most special part.”

And in just over a week, Urich will see the first iterations of his dreams come to fruition.

Urich and the organization he founded, Original Design, will host his first camp next weekend at Heathwood Hall as part of it’s mission to “help provide resources, opportunities and supportive relationships for underserved children."

The camp circuit—which will start next weekend before camps again in July and December—will include the same group of over 20 children who will get one-on-one mentorship.

Camps will consist of skill sessions in the morning to teach children about nutrition and hygiene, literacy and resource management with an afternoon sessions doing different things around Columbia before a Sunday session focusing on faith and time to worship, Urich said.

“I feel like this has always been in my heart to really help people, specifically people who might not have the experiences or resources I was blessed with being able to have a great experience to play football at Carolina to have great people around me since I was young,” he said.

“I’ve always been so thankful the Lord’s blessed me with that and I’ve always wanted to help people in some way who might not have that resource. Now it’s here, and I just love to be able to help people. Now it’s the way I’m doing it.”

Urich had a four-year career with South Carolina football before a shoulder injury ended his career. The injury is better now and Urich is getting back to throwing a football.

But, without the structure that comes with playing collegiate football, Urich needed something to throw his time and passion into and Original Design was what he chose.

The process started over a year ago for Urich, and it’s transformed into something that will materialize into something tangible next weekend.

“I’ve learned is there truly is something special in each and every one of us. Specifically I’ve learned there’s something special inside of me. I’ve learned there’s not just one way to success or one way to significance. There are so many things that make up somebody,” Urich said.

“There are amazing thoughts and vision I’ve had that go beyond what I might have thought. Being able to tap into those things and believe in yourself and think positively and optimistically and have these negative mindsets that come up, but truly believing that if it’s in your heart it’s there for a reason.”

Urich will be the first to say he’s taking this project day by day and trying to build a perfect experience for the 25 campers this year, but he truly wants to take Original Design statewide.

According to the organization’s website, child poverty rate in South Carolina fluctuates between 22 and 24 percent, well above the national average of 18 percent.

Urich, who grew up and played football in South Carolina, wants to stretch the organization and its mission across the state and impact as many children as he can.

“I love South Carolina,” Urich said. “I see Original Design truly being able to make a difference in Columbia but also the whole state of South Carolina and really unifying the whole state to where we can really help these kids who really need it.”

If you want to donate to Original Design, you're able to here.

