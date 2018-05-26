GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina landed a huge commitment Friday night when Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna class of 2019 five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens pledged to the Gamecocks.

Check out his highlights below and plenty of in-depth coverage on what the commitment means for South Carolina.

