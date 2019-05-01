SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

South Carolina added its first commitment of the 2021 class Sunday when Warrenton (Ga.) Warren County class of 2021 ATH Lovasea Carroll pledged to the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete can play running back, wide receiver or defensive back, but is committed to the Gamecocks as a running back.

When you watch his highlight video below, it's easy to see why he has early offers from schools like South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi State.