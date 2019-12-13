VIDEO: Impressive senior film of Gamecocks commit Rico Powers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter four-star wide receiver Rico Powers is South Carolina's most highly regarded wide receiver commit. Powers, who will take his official visit to Carolina this weekend, made the transition to Hapeville Charter for this season and was a threat to score from anywhere on the field. Check out his impressive highlight tape below.
[NEW OFFER: Get 25% off first year of a new subscription plus a FREE $75 Nike gift card - just in time for National Signing Day!]