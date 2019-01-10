VIDEO: South Carolina RBs coach Thomas Brown mic'd up at Miami
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
South Carolina officially hired former Georgia running back Thomas Brown as its running backs coach Wednesday. Carolina fans who want a glimpse at Davis' coaching style before the Gamecocks' spring practice gets here, can take a look at the two videos below when Brown was mic'd up for spring practices at Miami.
ALSO SEE: Offensive line coach Eric Wolford receives raise | What type of coach are the Gamecocks getting in Thomas Brown? | The recruiting impact of landing Brown | Why the timing of Brown's hire was important | Forecasting South Carolina's 2019 recruiting class