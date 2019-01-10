SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina officially hired former Georgia running back Thomas Brown as its running backs coach Wednesday. Carolina fans who want a glimpse at Davis' coaching style before the Gamecocks' spring practice gets here, can take a look at the two videos below when Brown was mic'd up for spring practices at Miami.

