South Carolina football landed a big commitment Wednesday in the form of Dacula (Ga.) Hebron County four-star quarterback Colten Gauthier.

Check out his highlights below.

ALSO SEE: "My heart told me South Carolina was for me" - Gauthier goes in-depth on commitment | Inside the commitment - What type of player are the Gamecocks getting? | Rivals Analyst Chad Simmons' thoughts on Gauthier