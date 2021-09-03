WBB: 2021-22 Roster Released
South Carolina quietly released its official 2021-22 roster this week with updated heights for the newcomers.
South Carolina previously announced the numbers the five newcomers would be wearing. You can read more details on their numbers here:
WBB: New Uniform Numbers Announced
Kamilla Cardoso is listed as a 6-7 center. She was listed as 6-7 at Syracuse, but 6-8 by FIBA during the AmeriCup Tournament this summer. That inch may only matter to the record books, because Cardoso is the tallest player to ever play for South Carolina
Raven Johnson is listed as 5-8, matching her height from the ESPN recruiting profile. Sania Feagin is listed as 6-3, matching both her recruiting and FIBA listed height. Feagin is listed as a guard, but that appears to be a mistake - she is listed as a forward elsewhere.
Bree Hall (“Aubryanna” is a thing of the past) gained an inch from her recruiting height of 5-11. So did Saniya Rivers, who is now 6-1.
There are no changes to the numbers, heights, or names of the returning players, although LeLe Grissett is now listed as a guard after being a forward previously. It doesn’t make much difference, since her position changes each game due to matchups.
If you are curious, FIBA had different heights for Destanni Henderson, Aliyah Boston, and Laeticia Amihere. FIBA listed Henderson an inch taller at 5-8, and Boston an inch short at 6-4. According to Boston, she is “six-four-and-a-half” to split the difference. Laeticia Amihere was listed by FIBA as just 6-1, three inches less than her Gamecock height.
Here is the full roster:
0 - Olivia Thompson - G - 5-8
1 - Zia Cooke - G - 5-9
2 - Eniya Russell - G - 6-1
3 - Destanni Henderson - G - 5-7
4 - Aliyah Boston - F - 6-4
5 - Victoria Saxton - F - 6-2
10 - Kamilla Cardoso - C - 6-7
11 - Destiny Littleton - G - 5-9
12 - Brea Beal - G - 6-1
15 - Laeticia Amihere - F - 6-4
20 - Sania Feagin - F - 6-3
23 - Bree Hall - G - 6-0
24 - LeLe Grissett - G - 6-2
25 - Raven Johnson - G - 5-8
32 - Elysa Wesolek - F - 6-1
44 - Saniya Rivers - G - 6-1