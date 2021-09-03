WBB: 2021-22 Roster Released

South Carolina quietly released its official 2021-22 roster this week with updated heights for the newcomers.

South Carolina previously announced the numbers the five newcomers would be wearing. You can read more details on their numbers here:

WBB: New Uniform Numbers Announced

Kamilla Cardoso is listed as a 6-7 center. She was listed as 6-7 at Syracuse, but 6-8 by FIBA during the AmeriCup Tournament this summer. That inch may only matter to the record books, because Cardoso is the tallest player to ever play for South Carolina

Raven Johnson is listed as 5-8, matching her height from the ESPN recruiting profile. Sania Feagin is listed as 6-3, matching both her recruiting and FIBA listed height. Feagin is listed as a guard, but that appears to be a mistake - she is listed as a forward elsewhere.

Bree Hall (“Aubryanna” is a thing of the past) gained an inch from her recruiting height of 5-11. So did Saniya Rivers, who is now 6-1.