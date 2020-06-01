South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley has a three-woman recruiting class publicly committed for the 2021 cycle with one silent commit yet to announce her intentions. Here's a look at the Gamecocks' top recruiting class after two pledges went public over the weekend. All rankings are provided by ESPN.

G - Saniya Rivers - No. 3 overall prospect/No. 2 guard

6-foot, Wilmington (N.C.) Eugene Ashley

Other finalists: UConn, Duke, FSU, Indiana, Maryland, UNC, North Carolina A&T, N.C. State, UNC Wilmington, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Junior Stats: 25 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.3 steals per game.

ESPN scouting report: Ultra-athletic guard with superior size in the back court impacts the game on both ends of the floor; manufactures shots, explodes off the dribble and finishes plays in traffic; rises on jumper in mid-range game and delivers; anticipates defensively and creates havoc in passing lanes, scores off of turnovers; an impact guard in the class of 2021.

F - Sania Feagin - No. 6 overall prospect/No. 2 forward

6-foot-3, Ellenwood (Ga.) Forest Park

Other finalists: Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

Junior stats: 17 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 3 steals and 2.5 assists per game.

ESPN scouting report: Ultra-athletic hybrid-4 cleans the glass, rebounds and handles coast-to-coast in transition game; bouncy, quick-leaper, elevates over defenders and finishes plays in the paint; emerging perimeter game to the arc; an impact prospect in the class of 2021.

G - Aubryanna “Bree” Hall - No. 26 overall prospect/No. 10 guard

5-foot-11, Dayton (Oh.) Wayne

Other finalists: Ohio State, N.C. State, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas.

Junior stats: 21.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game

ESPN scouting report: Athletic big-guard rises on jumper in mid-range game and delivers; defends, traps in pressure, converts plays from turnovers; emerging offensive game to the arc is key to next level impact; back court size, versatility brings power-5 interest.

