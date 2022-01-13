WBB: Boston dominates Texas A&M

Aliyah Boston dominated and #1 South Carolina (16-1, 4-1) controlled the second half for a 65-45 win over Texas A&M (10-6, 0-4).

Behind Boston and Victaria Saxton, South Carolina jumped out to a 16-4 lead. But they were the only players who had any success for South Carolina, and when Saxton picked up her second foul, the Gamecocks stalled.

Texas A&M finished the half on a 20-10 run and South Carolina couldn't buy a basket against Texas A&M’s zone. They shot just 28.6% for the half, including 1-10 from three (Boston had the only make, naturally), and led just 26-24 at halftime. But, as has happened so many times this season, South Carolina was able to regroup at halftime and then run away with the game.

“I just said to them that we’ve got to hit shots. I don’t think we were taking terrible shots, but they didn’t go in. If we continue to take shots, they’re going to go in,” Dawn Staley said. She later added, “I told our team at halftime 24 points is pretty darn good. It’s the 26 that’s killing us.”

Kayla Wells started the third quarter with a baseline jumper to tie the game at 26, and then South Carolina took control with a 12-0 run. Destanni Henderson hit a pair of threes during the run, Boston had a layup, and Saxton had four points and an offensive rebound that set up Henderson’s three.

“Once the ball has been inside the paint, the post players touching the ball, It was a good opportunity to kick out and be ready to shoot,” said Henderson, who finished with 15 points.