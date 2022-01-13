WBB: Boston dominates Texas A&M
Aliyah Boston dominated and #1 South Carolina (16-1, 4-1) controlled the second half for a 65-45 win over Texas A&M (10-6, 0-4).
Behind Boston and Victaria Saxton, South Carolina jumped out to a 16-4 lead. But they were the only players who had any success for South Carolina, and when Saxton picked up her second foul, the Gamecocks stalled.
Texas A&M finished the half on a 20-10 run and South Carolina couldn't buy a basket against Texas A&M’s zone. They shot just 28.6% for the half, including 1-10 from three (Boston had the only make, naturally), and led just 26-24 at halftime. But, as has happened so many times this season, South Carolina was able to regroup at halftime and then run away with the game.
“I just said to them that we’ve got to hit shots. I don’t think we were taking terrible shots, but they didn’t go in. If we continue to take shots, they’re going to go in,” Dawn Staley said. She later added, “I told our team at halftime 24 points is pretty darn good. It’s the 26 that’s killing us.”
Kayla Wells started the third quarter with a baseline jumper to tie the game at 26, and then South Carolina took control with a 12-0 run. Destanni Henderson hit a pair of threes during the run, Boston had a layup, and Saxton had four points and an offensive rebound that set up Henderson’s three.
“Once the ball has been inside the paint, the post players touching the ball, It was a good opportunity to kick out and be ready to shoot,” said Henderson, who finished with 15 points.
The threes opened up space in the paint, and South Carolina was able to get the ball inside to Boston, Saxton, and Kamilla Cardoso, and they dominated the paint. Boston had 19 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists. Saxton had 10 points and five rebounds, and Cardoso had eight points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Brea Beal also added eight rebounds, helping South Carolina to a 53-31 rebounding edge, including 26 offensive rebounds on 48 missed shots.
“I said let’s try to stay with them to halftime, some how, some way. We fought, we scratched, we found a way to do it,” Gary Blair said. “When you shoot 25 threes, it’s like a pass.”
Boston and Cardoso combined for a 6-0 run late in the third quarter, and then a 14-0 South Carolina run in the fourth quarter, mostly with Boston on the bench, put the game out of reach.
Boston set the school record with her tenth consecutive double-double, and she did it with 3:35 left in the first half.
“Aliyah, she’s good. She’s good. You get her the basketball and she delivers,” Staley said. “She’s doing Aliyah things.”
“Boston, like I said, is the best player in the country, bar none,” Blair said.
South Carolina limited Texas A&M to 29.3% shooting, and held the nation’s third best three-point shooting team to 2-9 from behind the arc.
Notes:
The game was Texas A&M coach Gary Blair’s final trip to Columbia. Blair is retiring after the end of the season. He toured the concourse before the game (something he normally does) and Dawn Staley presented him with a retirement gift before the game. … Laeticia Amihere was in uniform and warmed up, but did not play. Amihere missed the last three games while in health and safety protocols. She should play Sunday. … Texas A&M was without Destiny Pitts and Sahara Jones due to COVID issues. … Qadashah Hoppie led Texas A&M with 15 points. Wells had 11. … With the win, South Carolina has now beat all five active national championship-winning coaches in the same season. … Announced attendance was 12,169. … South Carolina’s next game is Sunday at Arkansas.
