Before the season began, Dawn Staley said South Carolina would be a three-point shooting team. After a 1-21 shooting night against Maryland, that looked like a recipe for disaster. But over the last three games, South Carolina is shooting 42.7 percent from three, culminating with a 15-31 performance against Temple. The 15 made threes were one shy of the team record under Staley, and the 31 attempts were the third most.

Staley said the improved shooting is the product of players doing a better job getting to their spots and taking shots they can make. Those looks can come in transition as much as they come in the half court. Te’a Cooper, who made a career-high four threes against Temple, thinks the Gamecocks have found their shooting stroke. She was asked if they can continue to win taking 30 threes a game.

“Yes,” was all she said.

2. Searching for consistency

Cooper finished with 16 points against Temple, breaking out of a slump that saw her score just 1 total points over the previous two games. That is typical of what the Gamecocks have faced all season. Only Tyasha Harris has started all 11 games, and only Harris and Cooper are averaging double figures scoring.

In the post, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Alexis Jennings have both had outstanding games interspersed with ineffective games. At the very least, those four, Harris, Cooper, Herbert Harrigan, and Jennings, need to play with more consistency. Hopefully then, the rest of the team will follow.

3. The return of A’ja

If you are watching the game on SEC Network+, you will hear a familiar voice. Burch Antley is doing the play-by-play, and he is the voice of the Gilbert Indians, does frequent work for SEC Network, and other high school and college events around the midlands. But you probably are more interested in the analyst: A’ja Wilson.

Wilson hopes to have a career in broadcasting after she retires, and she will get some early experience Sunday. ESPN has frequently used the analyst role on SEC Network+ broadcasts as a training ground for alumni of the home team who are looking to break into broadcasting. Wilson’s former teammate Khadijah Sessions has done several games, among others.

4. Fan promotions

Not content to assume it will lead the nation in attendance for the fifth straight season, South Carolina has added a couple of promotions to encourage fans to come out. First, it has added the Forever Loyal program rewards fans for using their season tickets. When fans attend the game or give their tickets to others, they can earn points toward prizes such as concessions vouchers, upgraded seat locations, an on-court experience at the end of the season and a 2019-20 fan bus trip.

South Carolina has also added a Sweetheart NIght Date Package for the February 14 game against Georgia. The $40 package includes two sandwiches from Cinnamon Roll Deli, four mini cinnamon rolls with two dipping sauces, two bags of chips, two drinks, plus, and this part is too much, a rose delivered to your seat by Cocky and a cheerleader.

5. Scouting the Paladins

South Carolina will be the third SEC team Furman has played this season, and it hasn’t been pretty for Furman. Furman lost 101-46 at Mississippi State on November 21. Two weeks later, Furman lost 61-38 at Georgia. South Carolina leads the all-time series with Furman 12-1, with the only loss coming in Greenville in 1995.

Le’Jzae Davidson leads Furman with 17.4 points per game, but she needs a lot of shots to get there, mostly from behind the arc. Davidson is shooting just 32 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three, and almost two-thirds of her shots are three-pointers.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (7-4) vs Furman (7-5)

When: Sunday, December 30, 2:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+

