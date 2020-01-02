SOUTH CAROLINA BASKETBALL South Carolina opens conference play with a top 15 battle against old rival Kentucky. 1. A new challenge South Carolina played a challenging non-conference schedule (with UConn still to go), and the freshmen handled it well. But now they face a new challenge: the grind of probably the toughest conference in the country. “(A tough non-conference schedule) helps, but it’s the SEC,” Dawn Staley said. “It’s a different level. The stakes are higher. I think they’re up for that challenge. I think they’re up for the challenge because they’ve been through it, number one. Number two we’ve got good leadership.” Staley said the coaches have tried to tell the freshmen what to expect, but words only go so far. Staley singled out Tyasha Harris, saying that it will be her responsibility to make sure the Gamecocks strike a balance between comfort and urgency.

2. “Beer. Now there’s a temporary solution.” In case you somehow missed it, South Carolina officially began alcohol sales at games on January 1, 2020. Practically speaking, that means beer and wine sales begin with Thursday night’s game against Kentucky. You can read the full details here: Information on alcohol sales at CLA In a nutshell, here are the key parts: beer and wine will be sold at portable kiosks, not the main concession stands. You are limited to two beverages per sale, and there will be no sales after the end of the third quarter. I’ll let you know where I’m sitting tonight in case you want to drop off a beer. And drink responsibly, but remember that the drunker you get, the smarter and funnier my game coverage gets. 3. Old rivals Kentucky was once South Carolina’s biggest rival, with frequent sniping between the players and coaches (although it never got out of hand). Remember this?

A little reminder of when South Carolina and Kentucky weren't too fond of each other: https://t.co/e7ZyRtmw4F — Chris Wellbaum (@ChrisWellbaum) January 2, 2020