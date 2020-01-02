WBB: Five Things to Watch - Kentucky
South Carolina opens conference play with a top 15 battle against old rival Kentucky.
1. A new challenge
South Carolina played a challenging non-conference schedule (with UConn still to go), and the freshmen handled it well. But now they face a new challenge: the grind of probably the toughest conference in the country.
“(A tough non-conference schedule) helps, but it’s the SEC,” Dawn Staley said. “It’s a different level. The stakes are higher. I think they’re up for that challenge. I think they’re up for the challenge because they’ve been through it, number one. Number two we’ve got good leadership.”
Staley said the coaches have tried to tell the freshmen what to expect, but words only go so far. Staley singled out Tyasha Harris, saying that it will be her responsibility to make sure the Gamecocks strike a balance between comfort and urgency.
2. “Beer. Now there’s a temporary solution.”
In case you somehow missed it, South Carolina officially began alcohol sales at games on January 1, 2020. Practically speaking, that means beer and wine sales begin with Thursday night’s game against Kentucky.
You can read the full details here: Information on alcohol sales at CLA
In a nutshell, here are the key parts: beer and wine will be sold at portable kiosks, not the main concession stands. You are limited to two beverages per sale, and there will be no sales after the end of the third quarter.
I’ll let you know where I’m sitting tonight in case you want to drop off a beer. And drink responsibly, but remember that the drunker you get, the smarter and funnier my game coverage gets.
3. Old rivals
Kentucky was once South Carolina’s biggest rival, with frequent sniping between the players and coaches (although it never got out of hand). Remember this?
A little reminder of when South Carolina and Kentucky weren't too fond of each other: https://t.co/e7ZyRtmw4F— Chris Wellbaum (@ChrisWellbaum) January 2, 2020
But that subsided as South Carolina won nine straight games and Missouri supplanted Kentucky in that role (which did get out of hand). But Kentucky broke that winning streak with a victory in Columbia last season, and after a few rebuilding years, Kentucky is back in the top 15.
“It’s a pretty good game to start the conference (schedule) off with,” Staley said. “I’m kind of glad we’re doing it so our players get a feel for this league from the very top. To play Kentucky is challenging in itself but it will garner a lot of attention to our young players.”
4. Brea vs. Rhyne
Any discussion of Kentucky starts with sophomore Rhyne Howard. Howard is second in the SEC in scoring at 20.9 points per game, and averages 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 steals. She has made the second-most threes in the SEC, although she is shooting just 38 percent from behind the arc..
“She’s got the green light,” Staley said. “When someone’s got the green light to shoot from anywhere at any time, whether they’re ill-advised or not, it’s a hard guard. She’s going to touch the ball basically every time down the floor so you don’t have any time to rest.”
Staley said the game plan includes going at Howard when she’s on defense, a tactic that South Carolina used successfully in the past against great scorers. Brea Beal will draw the defensive assignment on Howard, with help from LeLe Grissett. Beal has established herself as an elite defender, but Howard may be the biggest challenge to date.
“Brea is going to do what she does,” Staley said. “Let the chips fall where they may. I like her approach. I like what she’s done.”
At the risk of getting carried away with hyperbole, I’ve been looking forward to this matchup for a month. And we should get three years of it.
5. Scouting the Wildcats
Besides Howard, guard Sabrina hines is averaging 10.9 points. Transfer point guard Chasity Patterson became eligible following the fall semester, and she scored nine points in her debut for the Wildcats. The Wildcats’ weakness is inside. They are not especially big, and they don’t rebound well (just 36.6 rebounds and plus-1.5 per game). They make up for that by forcing turnovers and protecting the ball. The Wildcats’ turnover margin of plus-10.5 is the second best in the nation.
The Gamecocks will try to pound the ball inside to Aliyah Boston and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. Against the Wildcats that means making good entry passes and smart moves against double teams so you don’t fall victim to turnovers.
“If we can take care of the basketball, if we can balance what we do inside and outside, we’re a hard team to beat,” Staley said. “If you turn the ball over, if you’re not hitting our post players and shooting it a bit much from the outside, ill-advised shots, people even the playing field.”
The Ws
Who: #4 South Carolina vs #13 Kentucky
When: Thursday, January 2, 7:00 pm
Where: Colonial Life Arena
Watch: SEC Network