In case you didn’t watch, South Carolina had no business beating Purdue last Sunday. Purdue led by seven in the fourth quarter and four in the final minute of the first overtime, but South Carolina managed to pull out a road win. It was the sort of win that could change the direction of the season, or it could be nothing more than a fluke.

2. Winning streak

A win would give the Gamecocks a two-game winning streak, their first winning streak since opening the season with three straight wins. The way the schedule set up this season, it feels like the Gamecocks have alternated guarantee games with top-ten opponents, making it extremely difficult to get any momentum. It would be a confidence boost going into the holiday break, and with a winnable game against Furman next weekend, the Gamecocks could put together another three-game winning streak before starting SEC play.

3. Changing of the guard(s)

Consider it a first-world problem. Against Purdue, Bianca Cuevas-Moore had her best game since returning from injury, Destanni Henderson and Nelly Perry got their first starts, and Bianca Jackson made game-tying baskets at the end of regulation and overtime. But leading scorer Te’a Cooper was a total non-factor, and Doniyah Cliney, who had started 45 straight games, scored five points but otherwise failed to make a dent in the box score.

Therein lies the challenge for Staley. How do you find enough minutes to go around? Tyasha Harris is entrenched at point guard, but nobody else has separated themselves from the pack.

“We’ve got to keep everybody on track and keep everybody honest,” Staley said. “I’m trying my best to do that by switching up the lineup and shaking up some things just to keep people hungry.”

“If you don’t play a whole lot you can get settled in thinking you’re not going to play,” Staley said. “But if I shake things up it gives people an opportunity to prep a little bit different and a little bit better.”

4. KiKi and Lex

Almost lost in Jackson’s heroics was the play of post tandem Mikiah (KiKi) Herbert Harrigan and Alexis Jennings. It was Herbert Harrigan who sparked the Gamecocks’ comeback when they were down seven in the fourth quarter, and she actually scored the final game-tying basket of regulation, part of the 19 points and 15 rebounds. Jennings quietly added 19 points and seven rebounds, providing the inside muscle opposite Herbert Harrigan’s high post game. It was, individually and as a pair, the best game Herbert Harrigan and Jennings have played this season, and it was what the Gamecocks hoped for entering the season.

With the departure of Aj’a WIlson, that thinking went, Jennings would get more touches in the post, and Herbert Harrigan, who struggled with consistency (Staley has commented that Herbert Harrigan gets stuck inside her own head) and defense her first two seasons, would build on her strong postseason play to live up to her potential in replacing Wilson. But Jennings had offseason surgery and is still working her way into shape, and Staley is still trying to figure out how to use Herbert Harrigan in order to maximize her potential.

“It was good to see them take control of the game at any given time,” Staley said. “KiKi was big all night. She made big plays and rebounded the basketball.”

5. Scouting the Owls

This will be the fourth meeting between the teams all-time. It is the return game for Staley’s Philly homecoming last year. Temple has played just two home games this season, and hasn’t played since December 9. Temple is playing solid defense, allowing just 66 points per game on 41 percent shooting, but has been let down on the other end of the floor.

The Owls are shooting only 39 percent, and brutal 28 percent from three. Mia Davis is averaging 20.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, but she is one of only two players shooting better than 40 percent. A 6-0 sophomore forward, Davis notched 19 points and 10 rebounds against South Carolina last season. Davis is helped by Alliya Butts, who is averaging 16.1 points per game, but needs 15.9 shot attempts to get there.

“They’ve got two dynamic players,” Staley said. “Butts and Davis are players that are proven. They can score the ball and they do a lot of things with the basketball.”

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (6-4) vs Temple (3-6)

When: Friday, December 21, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network

