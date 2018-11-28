The Gamecocks easily won the first game in the Great White North, 101-55 over ETSU, and they had plenty of confidence heading into a big game against #9 Oregon State. The Gamecocks battled back from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to tie the game in the final minute, but the Beavers hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds left for the win.

South Carolina returns to the U.S after a disappointing week in Canada that saw the Gamecocks go 1-2 in the Vancouver Showcase.

In the final game, South Carolina was upset in overtime by unranked Drake. It was a discouraging performance from South Carolina, who was heavily favored. The same issues that reared their head in the losses to Oregon State and Maryland the week before were also too much to overcome against Drake: long scoreless stretches, defensive lapses, and an inability make a play when needed. But Dawn Staley saw reasons for optimism.

“I’m encouraged,” Staley said. “You look at the record, a call here or there, a turnover here or there, and you’re writing a different narrative. We’ve been working on getting better. I like our defense, I like our rebounding, and we didn’t turn the ball over a whole lot.”

Another positive was the return of Bianca Cuevas-Moore. Cuevas-Moore played in all three games, although after playing 17 minutes against ETSU, she played only spot minutes in the two losses. She had nine points and three steals against ETSU, and three points in four minutes against Drake.

Righting the ship

South Carolina has the next three games at home, with two winnable games to bookend a game against #4 Baylor. Staley has said several times that South Carolina’s problems are fixable, but the time to start fixing them is now.

“Are we getting better? Yes we are,” Staley said. “I’m encouraged by that. If we weren’t getting better and we were losing, that would put me in a different mood then what I’m in.”

Te'a Takes On...

One positive from the week in Canada was the emergence of Te’a Cooper as a scorer. Cooper scored 22 against Oregon State and a career-high 31 against Drake. Cooper is now averaging 16.8 points per game, the only Gamecock in double figures.

“She’s more efficient with the ball, she’s shooting a little bit better, and she’s dishing the ball,” Staley said. “She can create her own shot.”

Scouting the Flyers

This is the first meeting between South Carolina and Dayton. Dayton is 2-3 this season, with wins over Colgate and Toledo. Dayton and South Carolina do have a common opponent: Maryland. Dayton lost at Maryland 82-71, and South Carolina lost 85-61 at home

The Flyers are led by juniors Jayla Scaife and Julia Chandler. Scaife averages 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while Chandler chips in 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds. As a team, the Flyers struggle to score (just 64.4 points per game) and rebound (-3.6 rebound differential), both areas where the Gamecocks have been inconsistent, but improving.

“(Rebounding is) something that was an embarrassment against Maryland and we made an adjustment,” Staley said. “We’re seeing it in the amount of rebounds that we’re getting.”

Familiar face

The Flyers have one familiar face: former Gamecock Araion Bradshaw. Bradshaw played one season in Columbia before transferring in search of more playing time. Bradshaw was the nation’s 32nd ranked recruit, and played in 24 games as a freshman, including a brief appearance in the national championship game. But she averaged less than seven minutes of action when she played, and averaged less than a point, rebound, and assist.

After sitting out last season as a transfer, Bradshaw has started all five games for Dayton this season. She is averaging 5.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 26 minutes per game.

Recruiting roundup

Also happening Wednesday, Haley Jones, the nation’s top-ranked recruit, will announce her college choice. The finalists are South Carolina, Connecticut, Oregon, Stanford, and Notre Dame. Jones, who is from California, was originally going to announce her decision on November 21, the last day of the early signing period, but had to postpone the ceremony due to the wildfires. Jones said she would sign her letter of intent and have it notarized by the 21st so that should could still sign during the early signing period.

Jones would be the crown jewel of an already sterling class. South Carolina already has the top-ranked class by a wide margin, and if Staley can land Jones, some recruiting analysts have said it would rank among the best ever.South Carolina already has three top-ten commitments, #3 Aliyah Boston, #7 Zia Cooke, and #10 Laeticia Amihere. #13 Brea Beal rounds out the scholarship players, and three-star guard Olivia Thompson of Lexington will join South Carolina as a preferred walk-on.

Jones’ announcement ceremony will last from 11-11:30 AM EST. The announcement will be carried on ESPN.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina vs Dayton

When: Wednesday, November 28, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+

