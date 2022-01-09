WBB: Gamecocks tame Wildcats

#1 South Carolina got back to what it does best and cruised to a 74-54 win over #21 Kentucky.

It was a vintage performance by the Gamecocks. They dominated the glass, got to the rim and scored at will, and harassed and frustrated Rhyne Howard and the Wildcats. They also cut down on the turnovers, which may have been the most important thing.

South Carolina had 18 turnovers in an otherwise easy win over Mississippi State and then 21 against LSU, keeping the Tigers in a game they otherwise controlled. South Carolina turned the ball over just 12 times, with seven of those coming in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.

Zia Cooke, who was celebrating her 21st birthday, led all scorers with 19 points. It was her third straight game with at least 17 points after a month-long shooting slump. She had 11 points in the third quarter, when South Carolina put the game away.

“That just comes from me staying the course and not getting down on myself,” Cooke said. “Even when I wasn’t playing so well I continued to do what I did best and keep working hard.”

But South Carolina’s front court did most of the work. Aliyah Boston had 18 points on 9-12 shooting, 15 rebounds, five blocks, and two assists. She did it all without committing a foul or turnover. It was her ninth-consecutive double-double, tying the program record set in 1978.

“It’s a lot of sleepless nights for the head coaches in the conference, trust me,” said Kyra Elzy. “I was sleepless last night thinking about how you can defend Aliyah Boston.”