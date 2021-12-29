WBB: SEC Notebook - Part 2

SEC play begins this week which means it’s time to get caught up on the rest of the conference. Part 1 ran yesterday - you can read it here if you missed it: WBB: SEC Notebook - Part 1

In projecting how teams will finish, I’ve divided them into five groups: Favorite (meaning South Carolina), Contenders, Near Contenders, Middle Class, Playing on Wednesday. COVID is already causing chaos, as now three of Thursday’s games have been postponed. Hopefully teams are able to keep the virus under control the rest of the season.

Missouri (11-2) (Strength Of Schedule: 75)

Best Win: 70-68 loss to #5 Baylor; If you watched the game, you came away impressed by Missouri. The Tigers’ flaws cost them the game, but having a shot to beat a top five team at the end of the game is a good thing.

Worst Loss: 79-51 to Missouri State; Missouri followed up the near upset with a non-compete against Missouri State. The Lady Bears are a good program, but the blowout is uninspiring.

Key Player: Aijha Blackwell is averaging 16.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game.

Outlook: It took a couple of years of rebuilding post-Sophie Cunningham, but Missouri is a deep, talented, veteran team. Will that be enough to elevate the Tigers into the near contenders? I’m not sure, but they could make some noise.

Ole Miss (12-1) (SOS: 191)

Best Win: 61-53 over #18 South Florida; South Florida beat Stanford and gave Tennessee and UConn fits. Nobody is overlooking a win over the Bulls.

Worst Loss: 62-50 to Belmont; It’s not a terrible loss - Belmont is a solid mid-major program - but for a team with NCAA Tournament aspirations it was not a good way to start the season.

Key Player: Shakira Austin’s numbers are a little deflated (13.2 points and 8.6 rebounds) since she hasn’t had to log heavy minutes against a mostly overmatched non-conference schedule. But she’s a first round WNBA draft pick. She’s a mismatch against most teams.

Outlook: I was high on Ole Miss last season and they were close, as they showed in the SEC Tournament. This season they are breaking through. Ole Miss isn’t a contender yet, but they are creeping up.