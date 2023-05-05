Dawn Staley has her latest addition in the transfer portal and it's the biggest one yet — literally.

Former Rutgers and Northwest Florida State College center Sakima Walker committed to the Gamecocks, taking her 6-foot-5 size down to Columbia to join forces with 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso as a formidable paint tandem for South Carolina.

Walker started her career by playing in 32 games during her two seasons with the Scarlet Knights and averaged four points per game, exclusively getting her work done around the basket with all two-point field goals and free throws in an average of 10.8 minutes per game with Rutgers.

After her sophomore year in Piscataway she transferred to JUCO Northwest Florida State for a season, where she averaged 16.7 points per game in 32 games and shot just a tick under 60 percent from the floor while helping the Raiders win the NJCAA Championship. She logged 41 points in the overtime championship victory, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Although she has never played against South Carolina or in the SEC, Walker does haves one South Carolina connection from her high school days. The Columbus, Ohio native played against Zia Cooke in high school, herself just one year younger than Cooke.

South Carolina's frontcourt for the 2023-24 season now includes Walker, Cardoso, junior Sania Feagin and sophomores Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts. Walker will join former Oregon guard Te-hina Paopao as transfers coming into the program.

