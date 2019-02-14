SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

South Carolina overcame a poor performance to beat Georgia 65-57

On a night when South Carolina’s starters were badly outplayed, the reserves came through to pull out the win. With the game tied at 53 midway through the fourth quarter, senior Doniyah Cliney drove baseline and her go-ahead layup rolled in. On the next possession, freshman Victaria Saxton was fouled on an offensive rebound and made both free throws.

The Gamecocks clamped down on defense once they retook the lead. The Lady Bulldogs missed six of their next seven shots, and just as importantly, the Gamecocks got every defensive rebound. The Lady Bulldogs had to start fouling to prolong the game, and the Gamecocks, despite shooting just 2-9 from the floor in the fourth, made 8-10 free throws to hold on.



Dawn Staley’s frustration was evident from the start. Less than three minutes into the game, furious about giving up three offensive rebounds, Staley subbed out her entire starting lineup. The tactic worked, as freshman Destanni Henderson scored eight points during a 15-2 Gamecock run and the Gamecocks held the Bulldogs to just two rebounds over the final 8:19 of the quarter.

But the boost provided by the bench wore off as the normal rotation returned. South Carolina had a poor second quarter, including an absolutely dismal end to the half. Over the final 3:48, South Carolina turned the ball over five times, scored one point (when Alexis Jennings split a pair of free throws), and only attempted one shot. That shot summed up the lack of focus in the first half, as Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, was blocked and then recovered by Herbert Harrigan, who set the ball on the floor and walked away as the final four seconds ticked off the clock.

The second unit, comprised of Henderson, Doniyah Cliney, Bianca Jackson, Victaria Saxton, and LaDazhia Williams, started the second half. Henderson had five points and three assists in the quarter and South Carolina settled in a little bit and led by seven going into the fourth.

But the starters gave the lead back, and Georgia tied the game for the first time since the first quarter when it started the fourth on a 7-0 run. That led Staley to go back to the bench, setting the stage for the final push.

