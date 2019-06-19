After putting his name in the transfer portal a few weeks ago and taking a few visits, his name was removed soon after that with the utility infielder committing officially to South Carolina a few days later as a graduate transfer.

“I put my name in the portal a week or two ago, and South Carolina was one of my first calls. I knew Coach (Mark) Kingston from his days at USF,” Beaver told GamecockCentral. “We had a good relationship immediately. I then took a visit a few days later. (I) Loved the place and the coaches. Took a few days to think about and committed a day or two ago.”

Beaver spent the last four seasons at Central Florida as a jack-of-all trades for the Golden Knights as an infielder but spending time behind the plate as well.

As a junior, Beaver started all 58 games and hit .316/.455/.545 with 12 homers and 56 RBI in the American Athletic Conference and will likely be a big bat in next year’s lineup.

He fell in love with campus on his visit and it was the relationship with the coaching staff that ultimately sealed the deal for him to commit to South Carolina.

“The facilities are great and all but I really enjoyed the relationship I was able to build with the coaches in the few days of talking and getting to know them,” Beaver said. “I know the tradition of South Carolina baseball and am hoping to contribute to get it back where it is used to being.”

Beaver is a utility infielder that could make an impact at a few different spots next season, playing either corner infield spot and can catch as well.

With former catcher commit Luis Aviles de-committing late Tuesday, Beaver will likely be a catching prospect that can spell entrenched starter Luke Berryhill but could also play first or third base if the Gamecocks need him to.

Beaver said the coaching staff was really attracted to his left-handed power he could contribute in the middle of the lineup while also being solid enough defensively to play a few different spots in the field.

For the newest addition to the Gamecocks’ 2019 class, he’s just ready to get to campus after playing this summer in the Cape Cod League and try to get South Carolina back to the promised land of college baseball.

“I’m excited to join such storied program,” he said. “I know last year was a down year but I know this year won’t be that case, so being able to compete for an SEC title was something I couldn’t pass up. I hope to obviously help this team reach its ultimate goal of winning the SEC and competing for a national championship.”

The Gamecocks currently have 38 members on its roster, which includes the 15-man recruiting class that’s set to enroll over the next few months before the fall semester starts.

Of those, two have ability to catch with Beaver and Jax Cash, who is coming off Tommy John surgery. For a full list of commitments, click here.