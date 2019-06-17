Below is the full class, plus what head coach Frank Martin had to say about them.

Trey Anderson: "Trey is a 6-5 athletic wing, that can shoot the basketball. He's very competitive and multi-talented defensively, so we're excited about the possibilities of what he can contribute right away."

Mike Green: "Mike, who is from the Myrtle Beach area, turned down numerous scholarship offers because of his belief in who we are as a basketball program and his willingness to play for his state. He has come here paying his own way, and doing everything in his power to earn a scholarship as we move forward."

Trae Hannibal: "Trae is a young man from Hartsville [S.C.], who scored 62 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in his final high school game. He is a dynamic point guard, who has size, strength, basketball skill and IQ. We're extremely excited about who he will become in his time at South Carolina."

Micaiah Henry: "Micaiah is a graduate transfer from Tennessee Tech, who is a 6-9 low-post player that is comfortable playing with his back to the basket. He has really good hands, and he is a highly-competitive young man that has a tremendous feel of how to score around the basket."

Wildens Leveque: "Wildens is a 6-10 athletic center, who knows he is a back-to-the basket player. He is a rim protector, he's a runner, and he has real good hands, so he can figure out a way to help on offense and defense from the word go."

Jalyn McCreary: "Jalyn is a 6-8 athletic, aggressive forward, who is freakishly athletic. In the open court, he is a finisher from the mid-range and he is a dunking highlight reel, a lot like Keyshawn Bryant."

Seventh Woods: "I'm extremely excited to get Seventh back home. He has learned a lot over the last three years, and obviously he was a rotation player on a national championship team. Who he is to this community - I don't need to say much about it, I think that's understood. I'm excited - and I think so is he - to be able to get to help him, and help him regain that trust that he had in himself, so after a redshirt year, he can line up and play with the same kind of confidence and aggressiveness that he played in throughout his high school career at Hammond."