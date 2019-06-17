News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 15:58:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

What Frank Martin had to say about the 2019 class

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
@collyntaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

It looks like the Gamecocks' 2019 recruiting class is officially done.

The Gamecocks put a bow on this cycle's class, officially announcing the seven-man group that will join next year's team.

The group is made up of five scholarship players and two walk-ons including sharp-shooter Mike Green and UNC transfer Seventh Woods.

Below is the full class, plus what head coach Frank Martin had to say about them.

Fceuhso8kffxcw5udj9u

Trey Anderson: "Trey is a 6-5 athletic wing, that can shoot the basketball. He's very competitive and multi-talented defensively, so we're excited about the possibilities of what he can contribute right away."

Also see: Elite junior breaks down USC visit

Mike Green: "Mike, who is from the Myrtle Beach area, turned down numerous scholarship offers because of his belief in who we are as a basketball program and his willingness to play for his state. He has come here paying his own way, and doing everything in his power to earn a scholarship as we move forward."

Trae Hannibal: "Trae is a young man from Hartsville [S.C.], who scored 62 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in his final high school game. He is a dynamic point guard, who has size, strength, basketball skill and IQ. We're extremely excited about who he will become in his time at South Carolina."

Micaiah Henry: "Micaiah is a graduate transfer from Tennessee Tech, who is a 6-9 low-post player that is comfortable playing with his back to the basket. He has really good hands, and he is a highly-competitive young man that has a tremendous feel of how to score around the basket."

Wildens Leveque: "Wildens is a 6-10 athletic center, who knows he is a back-to-the basket player. He is a rim protector, he's a runner, and he has real good hands, so he can figure out a way to help on offense and defense from the word go."

Also see: Notes from last week's Top 100 hoops camp

Jalyn McCreary: "Jalyn is a 6-8 athletic, aggressive forward, who is freakishly athletic. In the open court, he is a finisher from the mid-range and he is a dunking highlight reel, a lot like Keyshawn Bryant."

Seventh Woods: "I'm extremely excited to get Seventh back home. He has learned a lot over the last three years, and obviously he was a rotation player on a national championship team. Who he is to this community - I don't need to say much about it, I think that's understood. I'm excited - and I think so is he - to be able to get to help him, and help him regain that trust that he had in himself, so after a redshirt year, he can line up and play with the same kind of confidence and aggressiveness that he played in throughout his high school career at Hammond."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}