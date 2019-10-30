The Gamecocks lost their public exhibition 77-72 to Augusta University which is why, when asked what he hopes to get out of Wednesday’s exhibition, he smiled and had a little fun with his answer.

“I’d like to win so, contrary to last year, people don’t freak out that we’re going to be a bad basketball team,” Frank said. “I’d like to win. I remember when we lost to Augusta, I played crazy lineups and didn’t coach to manage situations. We just lost. There were a whole lot of people ready to jump off that ship that night. To make sure no one jumps off that ship, because I‘m too young to be jumping overboard to save people, I’d like to win so people don’t over react to that.”

Also see: How star power stacks up Saturday

The Gamecocks will host Columbia International at 7 p.m. Wednesday night and, while winning is the ultimately goal, the Gamecocks have a lot of other things they’d like to see happen over the course of 40 minutes.

It’ll be the first chance for fans to see a talented group of young players, and a chance for those guys to get their first taste of playing at Colonial Life Arena.

It gives them a chance to also try out a few lineups and see which players play well together, all in preparation for a season that’s a week away from starting officially.

“We have a lot of young guys so let’s get over the emotions of uniforms and playing in front of fans and referees,” Martin said. “Let’s get that out of the way, because that’s always the biggest hurdle for younger guys.”

Also see: Examining the "middle eight"

Martin said in his weekly press conference the Gamecocks aren’t an inexperienced team but have a few young guys—AJ Lawson, Keyshawn Bryant—in experienced roles and older guys—Jair Bolden and Justin Minaya—returning to action after sitting out all of last season.

“Kotsar? It’s just another day at the office. He understands and he has that mindset. He’ll have emotions but he’s been through it so he knows how to control it,” Martin said. “For everybody else, Jermaine’s had this built up for two years, man. He’s going to have a certain emotion that’s going to eventually come out. Jair’s been sitting out; he didn’t play last yare so he’s going to have a certain emotion. I know he played at GW but he needs to get out of their system.”

Also see: Player availability notes

Bolden transferred in from George Washington before last season and sat out all of last year with Jermaine Couisnard, who was dealing with an academic issue.



Now, they’ll get the first chance to play a somewhat meaningful game Wednesday night on their home floor for the first time.

“I’m excited to play in front of someone else, play in front of the fans and get that fan support,” Bolden said.

The Gamecocks tip off against CIU at 7 p.m. with free admission. There won’t be a television stream for it but the Gamecocks will have a radio stream of it on their app. Parking is $10 but passes for Lots A and B will be honored.